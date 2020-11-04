NOVEMBER 5
EDUCATION COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 5:15 p.m. in the Charles E. Fuller Training Room, 1722 E. Main St., Rogersville – Bus Shop
NOVEMBER 6
CURBSIDE SPAGHETTI DINNER PICK-UP ONLY: at St. Henry Catholic Church, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A hearty portion of spaghetti will be served with either meat or marinara sauce, salad and dressing, drink and dessert. All packaged and ready to go drive through and pick up. Call ahead at 321-693-1548 or 423-272-6897. Orders accepted by phone starting November 5th or may drive-in. Cost is $10.
NOVEMBER 7
GRAVE MARKING: The State of Franklin chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution is having a grave marking for Revolutionary War veteran Edward Watterson. The ceremony will take place on Saturday November 7, 2020 at 1 PM at the Hord cemetery 3535 Carter’s Valley Road. Descendants of Edward Watterson and anyone else interested in the history of Hawkins County as it pertains to the Revolutionary War are invited to attend. Parking at the event will be minimal but shuttle service will be provided from Valley View Church, which is a quarter mile east of the Hord House. — Don Hills, President State of Franklin chapter TNSSAR
NOVEMBER 9
THE TRI CITIES CIVIL WAR ROUND TABLE: Group would like to share our program on Monday, November 9, with the regional public. It is free to all attendees. Dinner will be at the Chop House from 5:00-6:15 with reservations required and with guest speaker, Brian McKnight. Just contact Wayne Strong at either 423-323-2306 or trustwrks@chartertn.net for dinner reservations. For the program, the Renaissance Center Theatre’s doors open and seating start at 6:30pm. Entry to the Renaissance Center must be made through the back door. We are still requiring taking of temperatures, the wearing of face masks and seating at a pandemic distance as every other row will be roped off. Guest speaker, Brian McKnight. Program subject will be Champ Ferguson. His speaking topic will be from his book, Confederate Outlaw: Champ Ferguson and the Civil War in Appalachia, which won the Tennessee Library Award for best book in Tennessee history.
NOVEMBER 11
VETERAN’S DAY PROGRAM will be held at 11:00 a.m. at 2020 Down Town Main St. in front of the Courthouse. We ask that all Community Members and Veterans attend that are able. You will need to furnish your own chair and exercise appropriate protocol with social distancing and wearing protective equipment. – Dave Evans, Commander, Joseph Rogers VFW Post # 9543
NOVEMBER 17
AIRPORT COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 10:30 a.m in the Administration Building.