NOVEMBER 5
EDUCATION COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 5:15 p.m. in the Charles E. Fuller Training Room, 1722 E. Main St., Rogersville – Bus Shop
NOVEMBER 6
CURBSIDE SPAGHETTI DINNER PICK-UP ONLY: at St. Henry Catholic Church, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A hearty portion of spaghetti will be served with either meat or marinara sauce, salad and dressing, drink and dessert. All packaged and ready to go drive through and pick up. Call ahead at 321-693-1548 or 423-272-6897. Orders accepted by phone starting November 5th or may drive-in. Cost is $10.
NOVEMBER 11, 2020
VETERAN’S DAY PROGRAM will be held at 11:00 a.m. at 2020 Down Town Main St. in front of the Courthouse. We ask that all Community Members and Veterans attend that are able. You will need to furnish your own chair and exercise appropriate protocol with social distancing and wearing protective equipment. – Dave Evans, Commander, Joseph Rogers VFW Post # 9543
NOVEMBER 17
AIRPORT COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 10:30 a.m in the Administration Building.