ROGERSVILLE — The Cherokee Lady Chiefs played some fantastic first-half defense but could not hold off the Claiborne Lady Bulldogs in the play-in game for the District 2-3A girls’ basketball tournament on Friday night at Cherokee.
The Lady Bulldogs rallied from a 16-8 halftime deficit and held on down the stretch to beat Cherokee 40-33 to advance to Saturday’s semifinal round and end the Lady Chiefs’ season.
The teams played to an 8-8 tie in the first quarter. The Lady Chiefs turned up the defensive pressure and held the Lady Bulldogs scoreless in the second quarter to lead 16-8 at the half.
The Lady Bulldogs fought back in the third quarter and held Cherokee to five points in the period, all by Bella Markham. The Lady Bulldogs led 24-23 at the end of three.
A Kyla Howe 3-pointer put the Lady Chiefs up 26-24 early in the fourth quarter. Claiborne County tied the score at 26-26. A Kailey Gilliam basket put Cherokee back up 28-26. Again, the Lady Bulldogs answered. Gilliam made 1 of 2 free throws to give Cherokee a 29-28 lead. Macy McDavis made it 30-28 when she hit 1 of 2 from the line for a technical foul on Lady Bulldog Taylor Pressnell.
Howe hit two free throws to put the Lady Chiefs up 32-29 with just over two minutes to play. The Lady Bulldogs tied the score at 32-32 with 1:58 left in the game. Gilliam hit 1 of 2 free throws to put Cherokee ahead 33-32, but it was the last point of the game for the Lady Chiefs.
The Lady Bulldogs converted an “and one” to go up 35-33. A late steal and some made free throws sealed the victory for Claiborne County, which moved into Saturday’s semifinal against Greeneville’s Lady Devils.
Allie Jones led Claiborne County with 12 points, all of which came in the final quarter. Howe led the Lady Chiefs with 10 points. Markham had 8, McDavid 7, Gilliam 6 and Brylea Harris 2.
The Lady Chiefs played without injured players Ava Morgan and Emma Mowell.
In Saturday’s semifinal round, Greeneville beat Claiborne 74-30 to advance to the District 2-3A girls’ championship game. The Lady Greene Devils were to face the Lady Grizzlies of Grainger on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Cherokee High School. The consolation game between Claiborne County and Cocke County was set for 6 p.m.