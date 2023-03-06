CHURCH HILL — No matter how the basketball season ends for Volunteer, one local family will forever remember this group of Falcons. Not just for their success on the court, but for their character and kindness off of it.
Brad and Jessica Price have countless stories to tell about how the 2022-2023 Volunteer basketball team has provided their sons— DJ, GT and Ryan — with memories to last a lifetime.
“It’s a special relationship they’ve developed this season. As much as I love the fact that they’ve won and become district champions, more than anything I’m impressed by the character of those boys,” Brad said.
“The character level these young men have shown to be able to get down on a 10-year-old’s level and make them feel like they are a part of that team is just amazing. (Jessica and I) have the utmost respect for that group of coaches and that group of boys playing basketball.”
The Falcons are led by head coach Zac Crawford and assistants Jared Harrison, Clay Minton and Jeremy Sommers.
Blue and orange
There was a time when it might have come as a bit of surprise even to Brad that his family would become part of the Falcon faithful. After all, both Brad and Jessica graduated from Cherokee. Their journey into the Falcon family started about 10 years ago when Brad came to manage Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. The funeral home was and remains an avid supporter of Volunteer athletics. Then general manager Brent Warner thought Brad getting involved with Volunteer would help the community get to know him.
“He said, ‘I know you’re a Chief, but it won’t hurt you.’ So, that first year, I’d go to a Chiefs’ game, and I’d go to a Falcons’ game,” Brad recalled.
Around the same time, the couple was in the process of adopting its three sons. “We needed them as much as they needed us. There was a void in our home. We wanted kids and couldn’t have our own,” Brad explained. “We went from having no children to having three within a five-month span, and all three boys were under 12 months old. It’s like having triplets.”
As Brad got to know the folks in and around Church Hill, he felt himself becoming more a part of the Church Hill community. Then, the boys started school at Surgoinsville Elementary School.
“Of course, when most of the Surgoinsville kids age out of middle school, they go to Volunteer,” Brad said. “So, as time went on, this dread of donning the blue and orange instead of the red and black got a lot easier.”
While the boys were still very young, Brad got involved with the Volunteer Radio Network. He went from recording commercials to keeping stats and eventually doing color commentary for the basketball games. By the time their sons started playing sports for the Church Hill Falcons travel football team, it was all over: the Prices were officially a Falcon family.
“All of a sudden, we’re not just supporting the Volunteer Falcons, I’ve got three kids who are Junior Falcons. Now, it is no problem to wear blue and orange,” Brad said, with a chuckle. “This obsession my boys have with the athletes really started that first year they played football. They’d get in free if they’d wear their jerseys to the Falcons’ home games.”
A relationship is born
It was at one of those football games that Brad’s oldest son, 10-year-old DJ, first took a special interest in cheering on Volunteer’s Cason Christian. Months later, when the boys saw Christian and teammate Andrew Knittel dunking the basketball in a game, they were hooked.
“For 9-year-old kids to see players dunking the ball, it was just like they were at the NBA,” Brad said. “At halftime, Jessica and I are sitting three or four rows back from the team bench, and DJ just gets up and walks down there and tells Cason, ‘You’re my favorite player. Can I get my picture with you?’”
Without hesitation, Cason stopped what he was doing, picked DJ up, put him on his lap and turned around for a picture. Later the same night, DJ took another picture with Falcons’ wing Blake Head because they both wear No. 24.
Just like that, a relationship was born.
The Prices kept following the Falcons, with the kids high fiving and fist bumping the players and coaches every chance they’d get. Then, one day, Brad received a message from Cason asking his permission to do something special for DJ.
“As the team dribbles out, he makes sure DJ is on the front row. The whole team had signed a ball, and [Cason] presented it to him at the game,” Brad said. “At that point, he was just a superstar.”
A few weeks later, as Christmas rolled around, Brad reminded his boys of their annual tradition of taking some money out of their own piggy banks for a special gift. “We tell them to pick someone special and do something for them for Christmas without any thought of them doing something for you. And, this year, DJ picked Cason,” he said.
On Christmas Eve, DJ delivered a framed copy of that first picture he and Cason made together to his high school hero. “You could tell it melted Cason,” Brad said. “It was a precious moment.”
A few weeks later, Cason messaged Brad again to make sure he and the boys would be at the game. He instructed them to meet him at the locker room after the Falcons’ victory.
“Cason Christian (No. 34), Andrew Knittel (No. 10) and Bradin Minton (No. 2) all asked Coach Crawford for their freshmen jerseys [which they get to take with them when they graduate]. Instead of keeping them for themselves, they signed them and each one presented his jersey to one of my boys,” Brad said. “They all got pictures together. GT got Andrew’s, so now Andrew is his favorite player. Ryan, my youngest, got Bradin’s, so Bradin’s his favorite.”
The Prices have become avid supporters of this senior-led Falcons’ basketball team, even traveling to away games when they can or watching on the NFHS network when they can’t make the trip.
“The whole team embraces the kids. It’s not just those three,” said Brad, sharing another selfless act that happened just last week at Elizabethton when the Falcons won the District 1-3A title and got to cut down the nets at Treadway Gymnasium.
“Jackson Clonce brings his portion of the net and gives it to the boys. Who does that? That’s the first time Volunteer has won the district in I don’t know how long. For one of the players to want to bring his portion of the net and give it to three little kids, that’s just amazing to me,” Brad said.
“As a parent, the stuff this team has done to show love to my kids, I will never forget it.”
