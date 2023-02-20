ELIZABETHTON — A year ago, Volunteer found itself watching Elizabethton play for a District 1-3A title on its home floor. This year, the Falcons will return the favor.
Volunteer knocked off top-seeded Tennessee High in Saturday’s first District 1-3A boys’ semifinal to advance to the tournament championship game. The Falcons (21-10) will face second-seeded Unicoi County (24-7) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at John Treadway Gymnasium in Elizabethton.
The Blue Devils, the defending District 1-3A tournament champions, beat Sullivan East 70-50 in Saturday’s other boys’ semifinal.
The Falcons certainly didn’t take the easy road to get to the title game. As the No. 4 seed, they had to beat host Elizabethton in Friday’s 7:30 p.m. play-in game. Less than 24 hours later, they had to be back on the floor for a semifinal showdown with the top-seeded Vikings.
“It means everything. In the play-in game, it was a tough battle, but we ended up winning by a lot. Then, you turn around and have to play the first seed. We knew we had to put in a lot of effort and make our shots. We knew we had to come ready to play,” said Bradin Minton, Volunteer’s senior point guard.
Minton and Cason Christian led Volunteer with 18 points apiece. Christian, who was dominant in the paint down the stretch, pulled down 10 rebounds for the Falcons. Minton had five rebounds and dished out six assists in the game.
As Tennessee High rallied from 16 points down to pull within five with 1:37 to play, the Falcons’ senior-led lineup took control — answering the Vikings’ basket for basket down the stretch and controlling the tempo to stave off the comeback attempt.
“When the media gives you the nickname Cardiac Kids, they’re going to hold true to it,” said Volunteer coach Zach Crawford. “When you’re in the semis of the district and you know what’s at stake, it’s time to turn it up a notch.”
Late in the fourth quarter, Christian and Minton scored on back-to-back layups to put Volunteer up 60-51. Tennessee High’s Colin Brown made it a seven-point game again at the 1:04 mark. Once again, the Falcons answered. Minton found an open Blake Head for a 62-53 lead.
The Vikings countered with a 3-pointer by Zander Phillips. Next trip down, Andrew Knittel found Christian open in the lane to push it back to 64-56 with less than a minute to play. Brown, who finished with 17 points for Tennessee High, hit a pair of free throws before fouling out with 14 seconds to play, and Volunteer’s Joltin Harrison hit 1 of 2 free throws to provide the final margin.
Senior Creed Musick led Tennessee High with 24 points. Brown added 17.
The Vikings played most of the game without senior post Brandon Dufore, who left early in the first quarter with back spasms. “I’ve played with Brandon. Sadly, he got hurt and we feel bad for him. We played with Creed (Musick) this summer. We’ve always battled [Tennessee High] hard. We know the personnel, and we all know that they’re great players. So, we were just prepared to play,” Minton said.
Knittel finished with 15 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Falcons. Harrison and Tyler McLain each tossed in six points for Volunteer.
The win gives the Falcons no worse than the No. 2 seed and a guaranteed home regional Saturday (Feb. 25) against the No. 3 or 4 seed from District 2-3A. Seedings from both districts were to be decided in the consolation and championship games Tuesday night (too late for the Midweek print edition).
Crawford, a former Falcon himself, said he was “ecstatic” about Volunteer having the opportunity to host a regional game — perhaps for the first time and certainly for the first time since the successful Ian Morrison-coached teams in the late 1990s.
“I’m ready to see what kind of a crowd we can have,” Crawford said.
Minton, a four-year-starter, said the Falcons have definitely put themselves in a better situation than a year ago.
“It’s great. Last year, we lost the first game (of the district tournament) and had to go all the way to Grainger. So, we had to battle harder to get back in it. I feel like now that we get another home game, we’ll have a better chance of winning,” Minton said.
