JOHNSON CITY — The clock is running out on the Volunteer High School boys’ basketball team if it hopes to come from behind and upend the Lady Falcons in the 2023 Polar Plunge Challenge for Special Olympics.
The local plunge is Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. at The Wellness Center, located at 200 Med Tech Parkway, in Johnson City. Onsite registration begins at 1 p.m.
The two teams can collect donations right up until plunge day, and the winning team will earn bragging rights and the chance to enjoy the spoils of a little friendly wager between the teams. Word is members of the winning team will have the opportunity to select the costumes the other team’s members wear when they plunge. Participants in the Special Olympics Tennessee Polar Plunge are encouraged to wear costumes on plunge day.
The Volunteer High School basketball teams kicked off the competition to honor Christy Thacker, a beloved special education teacher who served as Area 32 Special Olympics director for 15 years. The teams refer to her as “our biggest Special Olympics advocate.” Thacker passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 10. Her daughter, Ali Thacker, has been selected to replace her as area director and is leading fundraising for the Volunteer Unified team.
The theme for the 2023 Polar Plunge for Special Olympics is “Freezin’ for a Reason.”
As of the latest update, the Volunteer girls’ basketball team has raised $1,309, while the boys’ basketball team has raised $948. Earlier this month, Volunteer boys’ basketball coach Zac Crawford said the Falcons weren’t giving up and “were going to try to finagle a way to win this thing.”
Each athlete who has registered has a personal link to share that anyone can access and donate. Most of the links are being shared on social media. If you can’t find one, visit the Polar Plunge link on the Special Olympics Tennessee website, (www.specialolympicstn.org/polar-plunge), choose Johnson City and donate to either Volunteer Lady Falcons-Area 32 or VHS Falcons-Area 32. The Volunteer Unified Team is also accepting donations.
As of Feb. 15, teams from Volunteer occupy the top three fundraising spots on the Polar Plunge website.