CHURCH HILL — The Volunteer High School gym lobby is undergoing a bit of a makeover — and longtime sports fans might notice the changes.
Photos of all-conference performers that once lined the walls are gone, packed up and safely stored away. The trophy cases have received a facelift, and new television monitors display and scroll through images of student-athletes who’ve earned postseason honors while competing for the Falcons.
Though the time seemed right to modernize the presentation, Volunteer athletic director Jeremy Bailey said the real impetus grew out of a simple space crunch. For Bailey and the athletic department, that’s a good problem to have when you’re talking about postseason awards and accolades.
“Really the drive (to modernize the area) came last year when we just ran out of room,” Bailey said. “We had 18 all-state recipients last year that’ll graduate within the next two years. We knew we had to condense some things to provide areas for our all-state athletes that’ll still be recognized with a permanent marker.”
Likewise, state champions will still have individual plaques on display.
Photos of other award recipients will be digitized and featured on the monitors.
“What that is going to do is allow us to reach out to the community and to those alumni who are no longer around the area and ask for their help filling in gaps,” said Bailey. “Then, next year, those people who had a picture on the wall will be invited back and honored at a game in the sport (for which) they were recognized.”
To fill in any gaps that might have existed, Bailey is inviting community members who have photographs of honorees who might have been left out to share those images now. That would include photos of any Volunteer athlete who earned all-conference, all-district, all-region or all-state honors from 1980 until now.
Hard copies of photos can be dropped off to Bailey at the school or scanned (or photographed) and emailed to Bailey at jeremy.bailey@hck12.net. Please include the athlete’s name and the years they played for verification purposes.