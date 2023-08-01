RMS track 2023

The Rogersville Middle School Track Team was introduced to the County Commission on July 24 District 5 Commissioner Jason Roach, left, who also served as the their school principal last year.

 Jeff Bobo

The Hawkins County Commission recently honored Rogersville Middle School’s track team which sent 15 athletes to the state track meet at Austin Peay University.

Rogersville, TN

July 24, 2023
  