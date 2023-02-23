Amelia Metz

Amelia Metz, a senior at Cherokee High School, took gold in the weight throw at the Tennessee State High School Indoor Track Championships on Sunday, Feb. 19, at Vanderbilt University.

 Contributed

NASHVILLE — Amelia Metz is no stranger to success in track and field. She won multiple state championships before she ever got to high school. But a second-place finish in discus at last year’s TSSAA Class AA outdoor track and field championships was as close as she had gotten since.

Trending Recipe Videos



 