ROGERSVILLE — Four Rogersville City School pitchers combined to no-hit crosstown rival Rogersville Middle School in a battle of Warriors on Thursday, March 9. RCS won 21-3 in three innings.
RMS started the game with Noah Hill on the mound. The first RCS run came when Porter Owen singled in Carson Waters. The RCS Warriors scored three more runs in the first inning to send RMS to the bullpen. Mason Smith, Harley Allen and Riley Elkins all contributed in relief for the RMS Warriors.
RMS scored a run in the home half of the first when Riley Elkins scored on an RBI by Kaden Gates. RCS led 4-1 after the first inning.
In the second inning, RCS batted through its lineup and added nine more runs. Walks by Landon Davis and Jayden Weston, singles by Owen and Teegan LeRoy, groundouts by Waters and an error on a ball put in play by Cade Putnal pushed the lead to 13-1. RMS managed one baserunner on a walk, then Putnal — the RCS starter — fanned the next three batters to preserve the 13-1 lead after two innings.
The third inning started with four straight walks for RCS batters. Ledger Helton singled and Weston doubled to help RCS increase its run total to 21.
Putnal surrendered just one run on no hits in 1 1/3 innings of work. He struck out four. RCS was flawless in the field behind its pitchers, led by Eli Boyd who converted six chances. LeRoy drove in three runs, and Davis and Helton two each.
For RMS, Elkins scored in the third inning when Balian Gilbert was walked with the bases loaded.