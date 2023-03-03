Youth baseball, softball signups underway for Rogersville Parks and Rec
ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville Parks and Recreation is currently accepting registration for its youth baseball and softball leagues. The deadline to register is March 10. Interested families can register online at Rogersville.recdesk.com/Community/Program or at the parks and recreation office. The fee is $30, which includes a jersey. Leagues offered include T-ball (ages 5-6), coach pitch baseball (ages 7-8), coach pitch softball (ages 7-9), rookie baseball (ages 9-10), machine-pitch softball (ages 10-12), junior baseball (ages 11-13) and intermediate softball (ages 13-15). Leagues based on age as of Aug. 15, 2022. To learn more, call 423-272-2545.
Adult dodgeball tournament set for March 11
ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville Parks and Recreation is hosting an adult dodgeball tournament starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, in the Rogersville City School small gym. The team fee is $50 per team for 6-8 players with an eight-team maximum. The event is open to players ages 16 and up. Captains can sign teams up online at Rogersville.recdesk.com/community/program or at the parks and rec office. Call 423-272-2545 for more information.
Church Hill Parks and Rec registering youth for spring/summer sports
CHURCH HILL — Church Hill Parks and Recreation is now registering local youth for spring and summer sports. Spring leagues will include co-ed T-ball (for ages 4-6), pitching machine baseball (for boys ages 7-9), kid pitch baseball (for boys ages 10-12), pitching machine/kid pitch softball (for girls ages 7-9) and softball (for girls ages 10-13). The spring seasons will begin the second week of April and end in mid- to late-June. Outdoor soccer will follow during the summer months, with flag football and volleyball slated to take place in the fall. Interested families can sign up for any sport at any time and pay online at the city of Church Hill website or in person at the recreation office on the lower level of the City Hall building. The cost is $20 per child.
Cherokee golf team hosting fundraiser
ROGERSVILLE — The Cherokee High School golf team is hosting a four-man scramble golf fundraiser with lunch provided on Saturday, March 25, at McDonald Hills Golf Course. The cost is $240 a team ($60 a player). Aside from prizes, all proceeds benefit the golf team to help cover the costs of tournaments, balls, bags and other items for the players. Anyone interested in playing or sponsoring the event should contact Cherokee golf coach Kelli Ann Lawson or the golf course to register a team.
Trending Recipe Videos