ELIZABETHTON — Unicoi County held Volunteer to just seven points in the second and third quarters and cruised to a 56-36 win in the Region 1-3A boys’ championship game Thursday night at Elizabethton’s Treadway Gymnasium.
With the win, the Blue Devils (27-8) earned the right to host Region 2 runner-up Carter and forced Volunteer (23-11) on the road to face Region 2 champion Knox Halls in Monday’s state sectional round. The sectional winners advance to the TSSAA state basketball tournament March 14-18 in Murfreesboro.
“Hats off to them. It’s really well-deserved,” said Volunteer coach Zac Crawford. “It’s unfortunate that we have to travel to Knoxville. I really wanted to host it. But we’ll play with the card we’re dealt. I like our chances, especially when our guys get some rest.”
Volunteer, which started postseason play as the No. 4 seed, had to win a play-in game on Feb. 17 just to get to the District 1-3A semifinals. Since, they’ve battled co-conference champs Unicoi County and Tennessee High twice each — including Tuesday’s marathon double-overtime win over the Vikings in the regional semifinals.
“When you’re playing six players at tournament time and you’ve got tough games back-to-back-to-back, it’s hard to keep everybody fresh,” said Volunteer senior Andrew Knittel. “We were playing for home-court advantage. Now, we’re going to work hard, get some good recovery over the next three days, and come back tomorrow ready to work.”
Seven Blue Devils scored in the game. Grant Hensley led the way with 14 and Eli Johnson and Lucas Slagle tossed in 12 each to lead a balanced attack. Hensley, who had 26 points in Unicoi’s semifinal win over Greeneville, was named the tournament’s MVP. He was joined on the all-tournament team by teammates Mason Hensley, Jackson Simmons, Johnson and Slagle. Volunteer’s Joltin Harrison, Bradin Minton and Knittel also earned all-tournament honors.
No repeats
Behind Knittel (5), Minton (4) and Harrison (3), Volunteer led most of the opening quarter before Unicoi’s Mason Hensley tied it up at 12-12 just before the first break. A Harrison 3-pointer would put the Falcons on top for the last time.
The Blue Devils took a 24-19 lead into the locker room at halftime. They came out determined not to allow a repeat of the 13-point comeback the Falcons had mounted on the same floor nine days earlier to capture the District 1-3A championship.
This time, Unicoi wouldn’t be denied.
The Blue Devils opened the third quarter with a 15-2 run that included nearly four scoreless minutes for the Falcons. Harrison broke the drought with a 3-pointer at the 1:10 mark, but the damage was done. Unicoi led 41-26 heading into the final eight minutes — and even the Falcon faithful could see that there might not be enough gas left in the tank to turn the tide this time.
“We didn’t have the legs to stick out a comeback there. You’ve got to lock in and get gritty on defense, and I don’t think we had the legs to do that [tonight],” Knittel said.
Try as they might, the Falcons — still showing the wear and tear from Tuesday’s double overtime win over Tennessee High in the semifinals — couldn’t cut into the lead. The Blue Devils spread the floor and used the kind of ball movement and backdoor cuts Volunteer is known for to open up an 18-point lead with three minutes to play.
Another Harrison 3-pointer, his fourth of the night, at the 2:20 mark would be the Falcons’ last basket until both benches took over and Owen Miller knocked down a three from the baseline for Volunteer’s final basket of the game.
“I think the difference in the ball game is that double-overtime game on Tuesday. You could tell we were tired,” Crawford said.
Harrison finished with 20 of the Falcons’ 36 points. Knittel chipped in seven.
Return trip to Knoxville
The loss forced the Falcons to make a road trip to Knoxville for the second year in a row. Clinton ended Volunteer’s season a year ago with a hard-fought 78-74 win in the sectional round (often referred to as substate).
“[The experience] should help keep us poised. It definitely gives us a sense of, ‘Hey, we’ve been here before’ and should keep us calm in the situation. Last year, that Knoxville gym got real loud, real quick,” Knittel said. “It’s going to help that we have five seniors out there who have the experience to take those blows and be able to respond.”
This year, Knox Halls captured the Region 2-3A title with a 63-61 win over Carter. It is the first time in 36 years the Red Devils have hosted a substate game in their home gym. Halls, like Volunteer, is playing for its first-ever trip to the TSSAA state basketball tournament. Monday’s winner (unavailable at press time for the Midweek edition) will finally make it.
“Each year, this group has continued to go one step further than the year before. Hopefully, they’ll continue that trend,” Crawford said.
