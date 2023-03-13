It’s go time for spring sports. The official TSSAA ‘first contest’ date was listed as Monday, March 13, with opening day for most Hawkins County teams set for Tuesday. At Volunteer, however, spring sports will have to wait an extra day.
The Falcons’ baseball and soccer teams have pushed their opening day games to Wednesday, March 15, so that players can enjoy the Volunteer basketball team’s first-ever appearance in the TSSAA boys’ state basketball tournament. The basketball Falcons were set to tip off the BlueCross State Basketball Championships at 11 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday in Murfreesboro.
Volunteer’s baseball team will now open its season Wednesday with a 1:30 p.m. doubleheader when West Greene visits Joey Seaver Field. Volunteer’s soccer team will host Claiborne County Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Lady Falcons’ softball team opens on the road Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Sullivan East.
The Cherokee tennis and soccer teams were set to kick off their seasons on Monday with tennis hosting West Ridge and soccer traveling to Cocke County for a 6:30 p.m. start. The Chiefs’ baseball, softball and track teams swing into action Tuesday with Chiefs’ baseball at home against Elizabethton, Lady Chiefs’ softball team on the road at Claiborne County, and the track team at Morristown West.