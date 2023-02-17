Members of the 2023 TMSAA state runners-up include Rylee Sivert, Kenady Deal, Kenzie Collins, Nicole Nelson, Addie Lawson, Brooke Nelson, Chloe Pearson, Harlan Hayes, Lilla Harrell and Shelby Helton. The team is coached by head coach Latosha Jackson and assistants Kelsey Nichols and Mitzi Price.
The Rogersville City School Lady Warriors celebrate their victory in Saturday’s TMSAA Class A Section 1 tournament at John Sevier Middle School in Kingsport. The victory earned the Lady Warriors a spot in the TMSAA Class A girls’ basketball state tournament Feb. 10-11 in Smyrna.
The RCS Lady Warriors dropped a 44-41 overtime battle to Newport in the TMSAA Class A Area 3 Tournament at Cherokee High School. As runners-up, the RCS Lady Warriors will carry the area’s No. 2 seed into the sectional round of play.
Kingsport’s Marty Moore, who serves on the TMSAA committee, presents the state runners-up award to RCS coach Latosha Jackson.
The Lady Warriors take the floor at Stewarts Creek Middle School for the TMSAA Class A semifinal game against Humboldt on Friday, Feb. 10.
The Rogersville City School Lady Warriors defeated Newport in overtime to win the Class A Section 1 girls’ basketball tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4, at John Sevier Middle School.
Rylee Sivert fires a jumper in the TMSAA Class A Section 1 tournament at John Sevier Middle School.
RCS’ Addie Lawson hits a clutch free throw in overtime of the TMSAA Class A Section 1 championship game on Saturday, Feb. 4, at John Sevier Middle School in Kingsport.
RCS’ Chloe Pearson battles to get position against a Ridgeview player in the TMSAA Class A Section 1 tournament at Sevier.
RCS’ Brooke Nelson draws a foul at the goal during Wednesday’s Area 3-A championship game at Cherokee.
The Rogersville City School Lady Warriors wrapped up a magical season with a trip to the TMSAA Class A state tournament Feb. 10-11 in Smyrna. Today’s photo page features some of the postseason highlights.
The Lady Warriors advanced to the state championship game with a convincing 47-30 win over Humboldt in Friday’s state semifinal. In Saturday’s championship game, Englewood (30-0) wrapped up its own fairytale season with a 41-32 win over RCS.
The Lady Warriors finished the season 24-3. The starting five for the Lady Warriors included sixth graders Kenady Deal and Rylee Sivert, seventh graders Addie Lawson and Chloe Pearson and eighth grader Brooke Nelson. Other members of the team are Kenzie Collins, Nicole Nelson, Harlan Hayes, Lilla Harrell and Shelby Helton. The Lady Warriors are coached by Latosha Jackson with assistants Kelsey Nichols and Mitzi Price.