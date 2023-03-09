Chad Laster Track coach Cherokee High School
Other sports you coach: Assistant coach, RCS football
Hometown: Rogersville
Educational background: Attended Rogersville City School (K-8) and Cherokee High School (9-12). Earned a B.A. English degree from ETSU and an M.S. Ed. Instruction Technology from the University of Nebraska.
Athletic background:
- Competed in state basketball tournament with Rogersville City in 1992-93, and also played football and ran track.
- Member of the first conference championship teams in Cherokee’s history in football (1994) and track (1996). Individually, I won the conference in high jump, discus, 4x400 relay, 110m hurdles, and 300m hurdles. Still hold the 4x400m record at Cherokee.
Coaching highlights:
- USA Track & Field Level II certified coach in Sprints and Hurdles.
- USATF Masters National Champion in discus and weight throw.
- Coached Cherokee football 2007-2015 and Cherokee Track 2008-2023.
- Cherokee girls’ track team won its first conference title in 2022
- Coached dozens of track & field conference champions and sectional champions and have taken many team members to the state championships every year since 2011.
- 27 of our 33 all-state titles have been from 2011-2022.
- Over a half million dollars in track scholarships have been awarded to our track athletes since 2014.
Three words to describe successful student-athletes: Attitude. Passion. Commitment.
Favorite sports memory (player or coach): As a participant, my favorite memory is winning the USA Track & Field National Masters’ Championship in discus. I was 35 years old at the time. I still enjoy throwing discus for fun when nobody is around. As a coach, my favorite memory is being able to coach my own children in track.
Coaches who inspired you: Mike and Claudette Sivert. Their work ethic was incomparable, and their loyalty was unrivaled. Mike and Claudette continue to offer help and guidance to coaches around the area to this day.
Best advice you ever received as a student-athlete: Have no fear. But have intestinal fortitude during challenging moments.
Best thing about coaching: The best part of coaching is seeing the lessons learned in track & field being utilized by our students later on in adult life. Several are now productive citizens within Hawkins County and surrounding areas. I still keep in touch with many former track athletes who now have families of their own. It overwhelms my heart and has even brought a tear of happiness when I see them doing well in life. The first track athlete I coached 20 years ago still checks in every spring to see how the teams are doing.
Worst/hardest thing about coaching: The explosion of online “training” videos has made coaching much more difficult because many athletes do not know when to apply the training that they discovered online. The problem with many online videos is they only show part of a process in a training cycle. Take a discus training video, for example.
The discus video may show a drill that is perfectly acceptable, but it may be a drill that the thrower is not ready to do. Or a sprinter might find a running plan online that focuses on 400m sprint endurance; the running plan itself may work well with developing sprint endurance, but if an athlete focuses on that aspect of running during February instead of April, then they will not peak at the right time. Not only that, but they will highly increase their chance of injury. This is where proper coaching helps the athlete to thrive.
A message for parents/fans: Thank you for your support of the kids. Please cheer for them every chance you get.
One thing you hope your players always remember: Believe in yourself, always. Have self-confidence in who you are and live a life of happiness. Have fun, and be good citizens wherever life takes you.
Things you like to do in your free time: I do not have much free time, but when I do, I like to sit by the water’s edge on a cool, crisp morning with a hot cup of coffee in hand, enjoying the serenity of the nature around me. I also enjoy family movie nights.
Family cheering you on: My wife of 22 years (Shasha) and our three children. Throughout the years, we have stayed on our toes with track, gymnastics, cross country, volleyball, basketball, football, soccer and swim meets.
