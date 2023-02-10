BRISTOL — The Volunteer Falcons made a run at the Tennessee High Vikings late in Tuesday’s Upper Lakes Conference showdown at Viking Hall. But Tennessee High hit 12 of 12 free throws down the stretch to capture a 63-57 win and earn a share of its first conference title since the 1978-79 season.
Brandon Dufore scored 23 points, including 12 of 16 from the line, to lead the Vikings (23-6, 6-2). Tennessee High, which will share the regular season title with Unicoi County, secured the top seed in next week’s District 1-3A basketball tournament by virtue of head-to-head contests.
Tennessee High outscored Volunteer 19-12 in the third period to open up an 11-point lead headed into the final period. The Falcons made a run, getting as close as two but couldn’t close the gap. Tennessee High hit 23 of 28 free throws in the game, including big ones by Dufore, Riley Gentry and Creed Musick down the stretch.
Joltin Harrison led Volunteer with 22 points and five rebounds. The senior guard was 6 of 9 from 3-point range in the game. Andrew Knittel added 15 points for Volunteer. Cason Christian had seven points and 10 rebounds in the game. Bradin Minton had four points and seven assists. Tucker McLain had five points, and Blake Head added four for the Falcons.
Musick had 17 points, including three 3-pointers, for Tennessee High. Colin Brown added nine points for the Vikings.
With back-to-back losses to Sullivan East and Tennessee High, the Falcons will be forced into the play-in game against Elizabethton when the District 1-3A Tournament gets underway next week. Tennessee High will await the winner.
GIRLS Tennessee High 46, Volunteer 34
BRISTOL — The Volunteer Lady Falcons were hoping to carry the momentum of Friday’s win over Sullivan East on the road to Bristol. But the Lady Vikings had other plans.
Tennessee High got 19 points from Kendall Cross and 12 from Anna Kate Kinch to beat Volunteer 46-34 in Upper Lakes Conference action on Tuesday at Viking Hall.
The win earns the Lady Vikings the No. 2 seed for the district tournament.
Grace Lawson and Emilee Mailloux led Volunteer (7-18, 3-5) with seven points each.