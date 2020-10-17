The 18th annual Surgoinsville 10 Miler road race has been re-scheduled for Saturday, November 7, at 8:00 a.m. This race was originally scheduled in March but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The out and back USATF certified course begins and ends at the Surgoinsville Middle School and features scenic rural roads along the Holston River. The race is presented by Rogersville Attorney Mark Skelton.
Numerous state age group records have been set on this course over the race’s long history. Runners of all ages and abilities are invited to participate, but the course time limit is 2 hours and 30 minutes.
For the safety of participants and volunteers, COVID-19 regulations have been adopted for this event.
The gold sponsors for the 2020 Surgoinsville 10 Miler include Rural Health Services Consortium Inc., First Community Bank, the Law Office of Mark A. Skelton, R. Douglas Strickland M.D., and Barberitos of Kingsport.
The award winning Skelton Law Racing is celebrating its 19th year of hosting premiere running events and has enjoyed participants from over 30 states and 5 foreign countries.
Interested sponsors, volunteers, and runners for the Skelton Law Racing Series may contact race director Mark Skelton at 423.272.4812. Race applications may be obtained at the Law Office of Mark A. Skelton in Rogersville or online at www.RunTriCities.org.