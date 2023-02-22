CHURCH HILL — Church Hill Parks and Recreation is undergoing some changes. But interim director Chris Christian wants the community to know the department is “moving forward” with a full array of programming for area youth.
“We got a bit of a late start, but we’re in basketball now. We’ve got approximately 300 kids in the league. That’s 5-6 co-ed, 7-9 boys and girls, and 10-12 boys and girls,” Christian said. “We’re also working to get our other sports going — and signups are occurring now.”
Next up are co-ed T-ball (for ages 4-6), pitching machine baseball (for boys ages 7-9), kid pitch baseball (for boys ages 10-12), pitching machine/kid pitch softball (for girls ages 7-9) and softball (for girls ages 10-13). The spring seasons will begin the second week of April and end in mid- to late-June.
Outdoor soccer will follow during the summer months, with flag football and volleyball slated to take place in the fall. Christian said he’d also like to see the Church Hill Rec League try to resurrect its tackle football offerings, but that has not yet been decided.
Interested families can sign up for any sport at any time and pay online at the city of Church Hill website or in person at the recreation office on the lower level of the City Hall building. The cost is $20 per child.
Christian said he believes rec league is important to a community because it serves all of the children, including those whose families’ socioeconomic status might limit their children’s ability to play travel ball or join club teams.
“We’ve got to look at the socioeconomic status of a lot of our families,” Christian said. “We’re going to represent every child we possibly can.”
Moving forward
Christian, a longtime volunteer on the Joint Commission for parks and recreation on the upper end of Hawkins County, is currently serving as the interim director of Church Hill Parks and Recreation. The city of Church Hill is taking applications for a permanent director.
Most recently, the Joint Commission had included representatives from Mount Carmel, Church Hill and Surgoinsville to oversee a joint parks and recreation program for the three Hawkins County communities.
Mount Carmel and Church Hill first entered the joint recreation agreement in 1999. Surgoinsville joined in 2012. Funding for the program was split three ways with Mount Carmel and Church Hill contributing 40% each and the smaller Surgoinsville 20%.
Last year, Christian said Church Hill’s Board of Mayor and Alderman decided to pull out of the joint program to operate autonomously. Per the agreement, a year’s waiting period was required. That waiting period ended in mid-January, shortly after which the director’s position previously funded by the three cities was eliminated.
Christian was asked to step into an interim role for what is now a parks and recreation department funded and operated by the city of Church Hill alone. In addition to overseeing day-to-day operation of the program, Christian is working to gather and inventory all equipment. It will be up to the governing bodies of the three towns to decide what happens to items purchased under the joint agreement.
“All the kids can still come and play. Nothing has changed about that,” Christian said. “It is a philosophy of mine that children are the future, and in this day and age, we’ve got to keep them as active as we possibly can.”
Community involvement is always welcome and encouraged too, Christian said, with volunteer coaches and mentors, as well as paid referees, umpires, clock operators and scorekeepers always in high demand.
“Referees in the state of Tennessee are hard to find, even at the TSSAA level. One thing I want our [community members] to remember is that when we get these younger people to come out and referee our youth leagues, they’re learning — just like the athletes are,” he said.
Christian said the overarching goal is for the program to provide a fun and enjoyable learning opportunity for young athletes and a positive and entertaining experience for the whole family.
