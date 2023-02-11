SMYRNA — On the biggest stage of her young career, sixth-grader Kenady Deal led her Lady Warriors in battle on the floor and into a berth in the TMSAA Class A state championship game.
Deal commanded the floor and scored 22 points to lead Rogersville City School to a 47-30 win over Humboldt Middle School in the TMSAA Class A state semifinals Friday night at Stewarts Creek Middle School.
“Kenady did exactly what we know she can do. She dribbled to the middle. She drew the defense. She drew the fouls. She made her shots. She really led this team today,” said RCS coach Latosha Jackson. “She did a great job.”
The win earns the Lady Warriors a trip to Saturday’s state championship game, where they’ll face Englewood Elementary School at 2:30 p.m. (EST) at Stewarts Creek High School in Smyrna. Englewood defeated East Robertson Middle School 49-26 in Friday’s other semifinal game.
A state championship community watch party is planned at Rogersville City School today beginning at 2:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to use the entrance on the front lawn. Doors open at 2:15 p.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
In Friday’s semifinal, the Lady Warriors did exactly what they wanted to do: start fast, let their defense create offense and make layups.
RCS’ Chloe Pearson, who was holding her own on the blocks against the taller Humboldt lineup, picked up her third foul with 2:41 to play in the first quarter, sending Jackson to the bench earlier than planned.
“Shelby Helton stepped up. She went in the ball game, and she did not turn it over and that’s all I’d ever ask of her,” Jackson said.
The Lady Warriors led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter and reeled off 15 second-quarter points — many of them fast breaks created by defensive rebounds and steals — en route to a 25-16 halftime lead.
More foul trouble in the second half allowed Humboldt’s Lady Vikings to pull within 10 with 3:14 to play in the third quarter, but they’d get no closer. An Addie Lawson jumper with 4:10 left in the game made it 40-26, and the Lady Warriors never looked back. Deal and Rylee Sivert handled the Humboldt pressure, and Brooke Nelson, Pearson and Helton hit 4 of 6 free throws down the stretch to preserve the victory.
Kendall McLemore, Humboldt’s leading scorer with 12 points, fouled out of the game in the fourth quarter. Sabrina Day added nine points for the Lady Vikings.
Deal led all scorers with 22 points. Lawson and Nelson added 7 each, while Pearson had 6, Helton 3 and Sivert 2 for Rogersville City School.
