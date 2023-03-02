Educational/athletic background: A bachelor’s degree in history and a Master of Education. Drafted in 2011 by the Texas Rangers. Played college baseball for Walters State Community College and the University of Tennessee.
Three words/traits to describe successful student-athletes: character, ambition and determination.
Favorite sports memory (player or coach): Walking off Vanderbilt at Lindsey Nelson Stadium (at UT) in the bottom of the ninth in 2014.
A coach who inspires/inspired you: Joey Seaver, my pitching coach at Walters State. Mike Castle, my assistant coach.
Best advice you ever got as a student-athlete: “Hard work beats talent when talent does not work hard.”
Best thing about coaching: Being around the kids every day.
Worst/hardest thing about coaching: Having to cut players.
Something you wish parents/fans would remember: Coaches always try to put their team in the best position to be successful.
One thing you hope your players always remember: They are loved and cared for, and my door is always open to them.
Things you like to do in your free time: Slow pitch softball and spending with family.
Family cheering you on: My wife, Kasey, and her family, and my mom and dad.
Coach’s Corner highlights middle and high school coaches in Hawkins County. It is designed to introduce readers and sports fans to the coaches outside the day-to-day coverage of their sports.