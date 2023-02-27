CHURCH HILL — Joltin Harrison torched the nets for 36 points, including a school record 10 buckets from 3-point range, to lead Volunteer to an 82-36 win over Cherokee Saturday night in the first-ever regional meeting between the Hawkins County rivals.
Harrison broke the school record set by teammate Blake Head, who knocked down eight from 3-point range on Jan. 10 against Elizabethton.
In addition to matching Cherokee’s team scoring output, Harrison also pulled down 10 rebounds and blocked three shots.
“Bradin (Minton) kept finding me every time I was open. Even if he had a layup, he’d throw it to me. All of my teammates — Blake, Drew, Cason, all of them kept finding me. Once I had eight, everybody was yelling at me to shoot it, so I had to shoot it,” Harrison said.
Minton, the Falcons’ senior point guard, dished out 11 assists in the game.
“Our guys are locked in. Right now, we know that everything is win and advance, or go home. That’s where our focus is,” said Volunteer coach Zac Crawford. “When they’re hot, we’re going to keep going to them. When we tell them they’ve got the green light, they just go with it.”
Slow start
“We started a little slow, but we knew if we kept working on defense the shots would fall eventually,” Harrison said.
That they did.
In addition to Harrison, the Falcons had three players in double figures: Andrew Knittel and Blake Head with 12 each and Cason Christian with 10. Christian also pulled down seven rebounds.
Scoring got off to a slow start for both teams. Eventually, it was the Falcons’ defense that set the tone for the game when Knittel converted a Chiefs’ turnover into a layup at the 3:25 mark for the first points of the game.
Cherokee’s Elisha Jones countered with a 3-pointer, and the long-range shooters were off to the races. Harrison knocked down his first trey. Cherokee’s Colten McLain joined in from the baseline, and Harrison added another on the very next possession to make it 8-6 Falcons.
Knittel then put together a momentum-grabbing sequence of steals-turned-into-dunks on back-to-back possessions to put Volunteer up 12-6 at the end of the first quarter.
“I felt like defensively we did exactly what we wanted to start the game. They did a good job of scoring out of their defense. They picked us twice at half court and got two dunks. Little stuff like that is what good basketball teams can do,” said Cherokee coach Trey Fields.
Powered by two 3-pointers from Harrison and a Knittel basket on the give-and-go from Christian, the Falcons built a 20-9 lead halfway through the second quarter. By halftime, the Falcons led 33-15.
“Kudos to Volunteer. My goodness, what a great basketball team,” Fields said. “They shot it extremely well. This time of year, it’s good to see them peaking. When I’m not playing them, I’m excited for them. That’s still Hawkins County and Hawkins County kids.”
Lesson learned
“There’s a popular quotation, most often attributed to a speech by Winston Churchill, that says, “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”
The Falcons weren’t about to make that mistake with the Chiefs.
“They played us close the last time we played. We overlooked them. We were looking at the next game. So, we really focused this week on not overlooking our opponent,” Harrison said.
In December, the Falcons had handily defeated the Chiefs in Rogersville. In January, the Falcons had to fight for their lives on their home floor to hold off the Chiefs, 53-49.
In Saturday’s regional quarterfinal, Volunteer left no doubt — playing aggressive defense (nine steals and five blocked shots), knocking down 14 3-pointers (10 by Harrison and four by Head), and dominating the offensive and defensive boards.
By the end of the third quarter, the Falcons led 63-22 to put the running clock in motion. Harrison set the new mark for 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter, after which Crawford brought the rest of his senior starters to the bench for the remainder of the game.
Colten McLain led the Chiefs (11-21) with 10 points. He was the only Cherokee player in double figures. Elisha Jones added six. Bryce Elliott, Landon Jeffers and Jaxon Markham had four each. Senior guard Will Price, playing with an injured ankle, saw limited action in his final game for the Chiefs and finished with two points.
Moving on
With the quarterfinal win, the Falcons (22-10) advanced to Tuesday’s Region 1-3A semifinal against Tennessee High (27-7) at Treadway Gym in Elizabethton. The Vikings reached the semifinals with a 73-58 win over Cocke County on Saturday in Newport.
Defending state champion Greeneville (21-11) advanced to face Unicoi County (25-8) in the other regional semifinal at 7:30 p.m. In the quarterfinals, Greeneville defeated Sullivan East 80-48 and Unicoi beat Grainger 59-42.
The winners of Tuesday’s semifinals, unavailable at press time for the Midweek edition, will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. at Elizabethton for the Region 1-3A title. Both teams will advance to the sectional round of the state tournament.
“All week these guys have just locked in and become very focused on what we need to be doing. Their goal is still the same: to make it as far as we did last year and farther,” Crawford said.
Volunteer lost a road game to Clinton 78-74 in the Class 3A state sectionals a year ago.
The region champion hosts a sectional game, while the runner-up travels.
