The Cherokee Lady Chiefs overcame a halftime deficit to defeat the West Greene Lady Buffaloes for a 57-44 nonconference win Monday night.
The game was knotted at 8-8 after the first quarter. Kyla Howe scored five points for Cherokee. In the second quarter, Howe hit 6-of-6 free throws and Ava Morgan and Lilly Henley each added a 3-pointer for the Lady Chiefs
The Lady Buffaloes still led 23-20 at the break.
The Lady Chiefs tied the score 23-23 early in the third on an Emma Mowell layup. Howe was fouled on her next basket and converted the free throw to give the Lady Chiefs a 26-25 lead. Morgan went on a run that included two 3-pointers and a layup to put Cherokee ahead 36-30 after the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Bella Markham scored, drew the foul and converted the free throw to put the Lady Chiefs up 46-36. Olivia Sanders scored two consecutive baskets to extend the lead to 51-39, and the Lady Chiefs cruised the rest of the way.
Howe and Morgan led Cherokee (10-8) with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Sanders added six, while Henley and Mowell had five each. Other Lady Chiefs’ scorers included Kailey Gilliam with four, Macy McDavid and Bella Markham with three points, and Brylea Harris and Ariel Ferrell with two apiece.
Madi Bryant led West Greene (4-16) with 13 points. Madi Brown added 12.
The Lady Chiefs traveled to Volunteer on Thursday for a cross-county rivalry game. They’ll return to conference play on Tuesday night at Grainger.