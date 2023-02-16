CUMBERLAND GAP — The Cherokee Chiefs warmed up for Friday’s District 2-AAA Tournament with an 83-48 nonconference win over Cumberland Gap on Monday.
The Chiefs knocked down 15 3-pointers in the game, including four by All-District performer Colten McLain and three each by Lofton Hayes and Landon Jeffers. Five other Chiefs — Bryce Elliott, Jayden Ward, Manning Brooks, Jaxon Markham and Gabe Catron — had one each.
The Chiefs, playing without Will Price, jumped out to a 17-7 lead after a quarter and held the Panthers to just five points in the second period on the way to a 36-12 halftime lead. Cumberland Gap picked up its offensive game after the intermission, but the Chiefs outscored them 19-15 in the third to maintain a double-digit lead throughout.
McLain finished with 22 points to lead all scorers. Jeffers added 14 and Ward 12 for the Chiefs, who kick off District 2-AAA tournament play on their home floor Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Claiborne County.
Cherokee is the host school for the boys’ and girls’ District 2-AAA basketball tournaments. Friday’s winner will advance to the semifinals on Saturday and earn a berth in the Class 3A East Regional
Devin Byrd led Cumberland Gap with 14 points. Ethan Powell and Braden Ellison each tossed in 11.
GIRLS
Cumberland Gap 37, Cherokee 30
CUMBERLAND GAP — The Lady Panthers scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to come from behind and beat the Lady Chiefs 37-30 in a nonconference regular-season finale for both teams.
Cherokee, which trailed 12-11 at the half, took a 23-19 lead into the final stanza before Cumberland Gap went on an 18-7 run to pull out the win. Emrey Glover led the Lady Panthers with 17.
Cherokee got nine points from Kyla Howe, seven from Macy McDavid and six from Bella Markham. The Lady Chiefs shot just 8 of 36 from the field and 2 of 17 from 3-point range during the game.
Cherokee opens District 2-AAA tournament play on its home floor Friday at 6 p.m. against Claiborne County.
Tennessee High 56, Cherokee 42
BRISTOL — Kendall Cross led a balanced senior night attack for the Lady Vikings, who held off a late Cherokee run for a 56-42 nonconference win on Friday, Feb. 10, at Viking Hall.
Cross scored 13 points to lead Tennessee High, which outrebounded Cherokee 44-19 in the game. Janell Tabor added 10 for the Lady Vikings. Anna Kate Kinch added nine and Bridget Flaherty 7.
Macy McDavid led Cherokee with 15 points. Ava Morgan added 10 and Kyla Howe 8 for the Lady Chiefs. Bella Markham chipped in six and Olivia Sanders 3 to round out the Lady Chiefs’ scoring.
