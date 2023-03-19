Mother Nature is wreaking havoc on the spring sports season already. Here’s a look at highlights from middle school games that have been reported involving Hawkins County teams. Share your team’s highlights each week by emailing us at sports@therogersvillereview.com.
SOFTBALL
Church Hill 20,
Cumberland Gap 0
Unicoi 5, Church Hill 2
Church Hill 9,
Cloudland 0
ROGERSVILLE — The Church Hill Middle School Lady Panthers went 2-1 in pool play on Saturday, March 11, at the Lady Chief Classic. Tournament games were played at Rogersville City Park and Cherokee High School.
In game one, CHMS erupted for 20 runs and shut out Cumberland Gap. Sydney New and Raylie Gray each went 4-for-4 at the plate. New finished the game with a single, a double, two monster home runs and seven RBIs. Gray had three singles, a double, and two RBIs. Gabbi Martinez also had an inside-the-park home run.
Emily Walker pitched three innings of shutout ball, facing nine batters and allowing one hit while striking out five.
In their second game of the day, the Lady Panthers watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 5-2 loss to eventual tournament champ Unicoi. The Lady Blue Devils got things moving when an error scored one run for Unicoi.
CHMS managed its two runs on just two hits — one apiece by New and Walker. Walker took the loss for CHMS. She gave up five runs on six hits in five innings of work, while striking out seven and walking one. The Lady Blue Devils stole five bases in the game.
Walker threw a gem in the Lady Panthers’ third game of the day: a 9-0 shutout of Cloudland Junior High. Walker gave up just one hit and struck out nine in four innings of work. She walked one.
CHMS started the scoring in the first inning when Walker grounded out to score one run. The Lady Panthers tacked on five runs in the third inning when Emersyn Short singled and Gray doubled to drive in runs.
The Lady Panthers totaled nine hits in the game. Danni Guinn, Short and Gray each had two hits for CHMS.
BASEBALL
Church Hill 12,
Surgoinsville 0
SURGOINSVILLE — The Panthers banged out 16 hits, while pitchers Aiden Miller and Cade Smith held Surgoinsville to just one in five innings enroute to a 12-0 win in a March 1 nonleague meeting of the two Hawkins County teams.
Miller gave up just one hit and recorded seven strikeouts in four innings of work to earn the win. Smith came on in relief for an inning of no-hit baseball and struck out two.
Branson Cordell went 3-for-4 to lead the Panthers. Colton Huff went 2-for-3, doubled and drove in a pair of runs. Brock Mowell, Cade Smith, Graycen Feagins, Owen Fleenor and Aiden Whitten each had a pair of hits for CHMS. Jameson Mowell was 1 for 2, walked and drove in a run.
RCS 7, Surgoinsville 0
RCS 19, Hancock 0
RCS 7, RMS 5
ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville City School Warriors won the Lucas Williams Middle School Classic at Cherokee with a perfect record on the day. Games were played with a time limit.
Porter Owen, Eli Boyd and Carson Waters combined to no-hit Surgoinsville in the opener 7-0. The Warriors took advantage of four Eagles’ errors in the game. RCS scored three runs in the fourth with Landon Davis and Conner Lyons knocking in runs.
Owen struck out five batters in his two hitless innings to earn the win. Owen, Jayden Weston, Teegan LeRoy and Cade Putnal each had a hit for the Warriors, who stole nine bases in the game.
In its second game of the day, RCS banged out 15 hits and took advantage of nine Hancock errors to cruise to a 19-0 win. Weston and Owen had three hits each for RCS. Ledger Helton and Owen doubled, and Waters tripled for the Warriors. Connor Lyons and Waters recorded three RBIs each in the game.
Putnal and Waters worked the mound and held the Indians hitless in the game. Putnal struck out four with no walks. Waters struck out one.
In the final game of the classic, RCS jumped out to a seven-run lead and held on for a 7-5 win over Rogersville Middle School in three innings.
Owen led RCS with two hits. Landon Davis got the start on the mound and allowed one run on three hits in 1 1/3 innings. He struck out four with no walks.
Four of the RMS runs came in the bottom of the third and final inning. Ethan Haun, Anthony Hilton, Harley Davis and Xavier Ferrell fueled the RMS rally with RBIs.
To learn more about reporting scores and highlights or sharing photos with the Rogersville Review, contact sports editor Carmen Musick at carmen.musick@therogersvillereview.com.
Trending Recipe Videos