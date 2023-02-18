ELIZABETHTON — All season long, Coach Zac Christian and his Volunteer Falcons have talked about needing to play their brand of basketball in order to be successful. In Friday’s District 1-3A boys basketball tournament play-in game, they did just that.
Four Falcons reached double figures and two more came close as Volunteer spread the ball around and rolled past host Elizabethton 76-51 in Friday’s nightcap at John Treadway Gym.
“That’s good basketball right there,” said Volunteer coach Zach Crawford.
“(Sharing the ball) has been harped on for the last three months. I’m glad they finally listened," he said with a laugh. "They know when it’s time to dial it up, and they trust each other.”
The win moves the Falcons (20-10) into Saturday’s 4:30 p.m district semifinal game against top-seeded Tennessee High (25-6). It also secures the Falcons a berth in the Class 3A East Regional.
In Friday’s girls’ play-in game, East’s Jenna Hare scored 33 points to lead the Lady Patriots to a 69-61 victory to end the Lady Falcons’ season. In the game, Hare surpassed the 2,500-point mark for her career. Emmerson Head led the Lady Falcons (9-20) with 21 points. There'll be full coverage of the game in the Mid-Week Review.
Balanced attack
In a game that could have been the last for Volunteer's five senior starters, the Falcons didn't waste any time putting the Cyclones on notice.
“It showed in their focus and their preparation all week. They were dialed in and ready to go tonight,” Crawford said.
Joltin Harrison and Andrew Knittel scored 18 points each to lead Volunteer. Cason Christian added 14, while Blake Head had 10. Bradin Minton and Tucker McLain finished with eight each.
“They just told us (how close we were to having six players in double figures). That’s unreal,” said Harrison. “A few games this year we lost for being too selfish and taking some bad shots. We can beat anybody when we’re passing the ball and making shots, and playing good defense like we did tonight.”
The Falcons were on point from the opening tipoff.
The Falcons led 21-14 after a quarter and 36-26 at the half. Harrison had 14 of his 18 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, in the first half. Head also got nine of his 10 points, including two 3-pointers, before the intermission.
After the break, Volunteer went on a 20-11 run in the third quarter to extend the lead to 56-37. In the period, Christian had eight points and Knittel six to lead the charge. In the final stanza, the Falcons’ big men Tucker McLain and Christian combined for 12 of the Falcons 20 points.
It marks the third time this season Volunteer, the tournament's No. 4 seed, has beaten the Cyclones.
“It’s tough to beat a team three times. Everybody says that. We knew they were going to fight. It was on their home court, so they’ve been practicing here all week. We knew it could be a tough game,” Harrison said. “I really think we came out here and dominated on the glass, dominated on the offensive end making layups and free throws, and just outhustled them.”
Will Churchill scored 10 points to lead the Cyclones. Nate Stephens finished with nine.
