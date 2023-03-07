CHURCH HILL — Teamwork and effective passing will need to take center stage if the Volunteer boys’ soccer team wants to improve on last year’s nine-win season. That’s according to three returning players who are leading the charge to meet the team’s goal of a home playoff game.
The regular season kicks off March 14 with a home match against Claiborne County at 6 p.m. The team will host West Greene in its final scrimmage on Thursday, March 9, at 6 p.m.
“We’ve only had one home playoff game ever here with the boys’ program. We went to two overtimes and lost in a shootout on the last kick, so we’d love to get a home playoff game, get a win and move on to the next round,” said Volunteer boys’ soccer coach Jeff Lukens.
To do that, the young Falcons — who have just three seniors and two juniors on a 23-man roster — will have to find a way to replace the productivity of graduated forward Dawson Dykes, a first-team all-conference selection and Volunteer’s all-time leading scorer.
“Dawson set the all-time record for goals. He had 43 in a single season. Without him there, we’ve got a lot of goals to make up,” Coach Lukens said.
The Falcons’ nine wins in 2022 is the most ever recorded in a season by a boys’ team at the school. They’ll look to build on that this year.
“We’re really young, but I’d love to get up in the 11- or 12-win range,” Coach Lukens said.
One of the seniors expected to help lead the way is Coach Lukens’ son, Ethan Lukens. He earned first-team all-conference honors as a junior midfielder.
“He always leads in assists. This year I told him he’s going to have to figure out how to put it in the goal. He doesn’t have Dawson Dykes to feed it to anymore,” Coach Lukens said.
Sophomores Cameron Cox, Peyton Castle and Owen Miller saw considerable varsity playing time as freshmen and are expected to put that experience to good use this year. Junior Nolan Amyx, a second-team all-conference defender a year ago, will also be expected to contribute.
“We are switching our whole playing style pretty much,” said Cox, who was second-team all-conference as a freshman. “Last year, we played a lot through Dawson. Our main goal would be to get the ball to Dawson. That was our ‘go to.’ We’ll definitely have to work a lot more on passing and moving the ball this year.”
The players say it will take a total team effort to match last year’s productivity, and finding and building team chemistry early on will be one of the keys to success.
“I think it’ll be a pretty good season. We’ll be working on our passing a lot more, just to replace that front position spot,” Ethan Lukens said.
Senior Aiden Owens said he believes “moving the ball around will lead to more goals” for the Falcons.
“Better passing will definitely be something that’s going to be very important for us this year,” Owens said. “But I think our team chemistry will be better, and adding new players will be good for us.”
A lot of young players — some of whom have played together for a few years now — are expected to get a lot of valuable experience and make an impact early on for Volunteer.
In soccer, the Falcons compete in District 1-AA with conference games against Unicoi County, Tennessee High, Elizabethton, Sullivan East and Greeneville.
