RANDY BALL
Cherokee High School honored athletes heading into state competition this weekend during Tuesday’s basketball games against Grainger. The Rogersville City School Lady Warriors, the Class A Section 1 champions, will compete in the TMSAA Class A girls’ state tournament semifinals on Friday in Smyrna. Cherokee freshman Noah Hawk will swim two events in the state swim meet Friday and Saturday in Knoxville.