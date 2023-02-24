JOHNSON CITY — Tim Tebow will return as the featured speaker at this year’s “There is HOPE” event at Freedom Hall in Johnson City.
Tickets for the April 15 event are on sale now.
Last year, more than 4,000 people came out to hear Tebow speak at the first “There is HOPE” event hosted by 4thirTEEN, a nonprofit organization established for and run by teens.
The former NFL player, author, Heisman Trophy winner and two-time NCAA football champion will return with an inspirational message for all ages.
“There is HOPE is bigger than 4thirTEEN,” said T.R. Dunn, co-founder of the nonprofit organization. “The atmosphere was charged, hearts and minds challenged, and lives changed. With support from our community, corporations, businesses, and individual sponsors, we knew this was something we wanted to continue to offer to our teens and community.”
The event is designed to give students hope and to reassure them they are not alone through this season of life.
Beginning at 5 p.m., there will be games, door prizes, music and fun. The main event begins at 6:30 p.m. and includes music and words of encouragement from Tebow. After the main event, there will be a team available with information and resources.
Advance tickets are $10 for students up to age 21, and $20 for adults over 21. Prices increase on March 1 to $20 and $30, respectively. Tickets are available online at https://www.johnsoncitytn.org/residents/freedom_hall_civic_center/index.php.
4ThirTEEN is guided through principles of faith, fortitude, family, and fun. The name comes from Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ that strengthens me.”
A pre-event program will be held April 15 from 1-3 p.m. featuring Teen Truth’s top mental health and teen advocate, Caleb Campbell. Campbell is a West Point graduate, former Army officer and ex-NFL linebacker. After a college football career at West Point full of accolades and awards, Campbell made history when he was selected by the Detroit Lions in the 2008 NFL Draft. It wasn’t until his time spent with the Kansas City Chiefs that he was forced to face the hard truth: he had lived a life of strength on the outside, but mentally was falling apart. Despite living out his childhood dream and having a life that many would envy, Campbell says he never felt like he had found his place in the world.
Tickets for the free pre-event are limited to 200 students (under age 21). The tickets can be claimed on the www.4thirteen.org website.
Sponsorships are available until March 1. Call 423-943-5955 to learn more.
