Amis Chapel United Methodist Church won the Hawkins County Basketball Church League for the second year in a row. Team members (from left) are RJ Williams, Kemp Yeary, Thomas Edwards, Evan Berry, Eli Amyx, Mason Reeves and Patrick Turner. Not pictured: Bronson Shipley and Jared Lawson.
Kingston’s Sierra Cowell was named to the all-district and all-tournament teams for Midway High School. Cowell is the daughter of Kevin and Vicki Manis Cowell, an outstanding three-sport athlete at Volunteer in the late 80s and early 90s. She is the granddaughter of Joyce Manis of Kingsport.
Kingston’s Sierra Cowell was named to the all-district and all-tournament teams for Midway High School. Cowell is the daughter of Kevin and Vicki Manis Cowell, an outstanding three-sport athlete at Volunteer in the late 80s and early 90s. She is the granddaughter of Joyce Manis of Kingsport.
The 2023 Road Runners Club of America Tennessee State 10 Mile Championship was held Saturday, Feb. 25, at the 20th annual Surgoinsville 10 Miler. The event was part of the 2023 Skelton Law Racing Series presented by Rogersville attorney Mark Skelton and was included in the State of Franklin Track Club King & Queen Competition and Long Distance Series. The male grandmasters champion was 61-year-old Doug Strickland of Gray in a time of 1:18:23; the female grandmasters champion (not pictured) was 54-year-old Michelle Gray of Johnson City in a time of 1:22:13.
The 2023 Road Runners Club of America Tennessee State 10 Mile Championship was held Saturday, Feb. 25, at the 20th annual Surgoinsville 10 Miler. The event was part of the 2023 Skelton Law Racing Series presented by Rogersville attorney Mark Skelton and was included in the State of Franklin Track Club King & Queen Competition and Long Distance Series. The senior grandmasters champions were Tom Ecay of Johnson City in a time of 1:28:30 and Sheri Nemeth of Elizabethton in a time of 1:27:43.
Amis Chapel United Methodist Church won the Hawkins County Basketball Church League for the second year in a row. Team members (from left) are RJ Williams, Kemp Yeary, Thomas Edwards, Evan Berry, Eli Amyx, Mason Reeves and Patrick Turner. Not pictured: Bronson Shipley and Jared Lawson.
Tammy Turner
Kingston’s Sierra Cowell was named to the all-district and all-tournament teams for Midway High School. Cowell is the daughter of Kevin and Vicki Manis Cowell, an outstanding three-sport athlete at Volunteer in the late 80s and early 90s. She is the granddaughter of Joyce Manis of Kingsport.
Joyce Manis
Kingston’s Sierra Cowell was named to the all-district and all-tournament teams for Midway High School. Cowell is the daughter of Kevin and Vicki Manis Cowell, an outstanding three-sport athlete at Volunteer in the late 80s and early 90s. She is the granddaughter of Joyce Manis of Kingsport.
Joyce Manis
The 2023 Road Runners Club of America Tennessee State 10 Mile Championship was held Saturday, Feb. 25, at the 20th annual Surgoinsville 10 Miler. The event was part of the 2023 Skelton Law Racing Series presented by Rogersville attorney Mark Skelton and was included in the State of Franklin Track Club King & Queen Competition and Long Distance Series. The male grandmasters champion was 61-year-old Doug Strickland of Gray in a time of 1:18:23; the female grandmasters champion (not pictured) was 54-year-old Michelle Gray of Johnson City in a time of 1:22:13.
Mark Skelton
The 2023 Road Runners Club of America Tennessee State 10 Mile Championship was held Saturday, Feb. 25, at the 20th annual Surgoinsville 10 Miler. The event was part of the 2023 Skelton Law Racing Series presented by Rogersville attorney Mark Skelton and was included in the State of Franklin Track Club King & Queen Competition and Long Distance Series. The senior grandmasters champions were Tom Ecay of Johnson City in a time of 1:28:30 and Sheri Nemeth of Elizabethton in a time of 1:27:43.
‘Shots of the Week’ is a new addition to The Rogersville Review — and it’s up to you to help make it successful. The weekly segment features reader-submitted, sports-related photos involving teams and individuals with Hawkins County ties.
Church League Champs
Submitted by Tammy Turner
Amis Chapel United Methodist Church won the Hawkins County Basketball Church League for the second year in a row. Team members (from left) are RJ Williams, Kemp Yeary, Thomas Edwards, Evan Berry, Eli Amyx, Mason Reeves and Patrick Turner. Not pictured: Bronson Shipley and Jared Lawson.
Like Mother, Like Daughter
Submitted by Joyce Manis
Kingston’s Sierra Cowell was named to the all-district and all-tournament teams for Midway High School. Cowell is the daughter of Kevin and Vicki Manis Cowell, an outstanding three-sport athlete at Volunteer in the late 80s and early 90s. She is the granddaughter of Joyce Manis of Kingsport.
Surgoinsville 10 Miler
Submitted by Mark Skelton
The 2023 Road Runners Club of America Tennessee State 10 Mile Championship was held Saturday, Feb. 25, at the 20th annual Surgoinsville 10 Miler. The event was part of the 2023 Skelton Law Racing Series presented by Rogersville attorney Mark Skelton and was included in the State of Franklin Track Club King & Queen Competition and Long Distance Series.
The male grandmasters champion was 61-year-old Doug Strickland of Gray in a time of 1:18:23; the female grandmasters champion (not pictured) was 54-year-old Michelle Gray of Johnson City in a time of 1:22:13. The senior grandmasters champions were Tom Ecay of Johnson City in a time of 1:28:30 and Sheri Nemeth of Elizabethton in a time of 1:27:43.
To submit a photo for “Shots of the Week,” email the photo and a brief description to sports editor Carmen Musick at sports@therogersvillereview.com. The best shots each week will be featured in print; others will appear in an online gallery.