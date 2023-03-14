CHURCH HILL — Youth league players in the Church Hill Parks and Recreation Department enjoyed the opportunity to show off their skills during a basketball jamboree on Saturday at Volunteer High School.
“What we saw today was a whole lot of kids having a whole lot of fun,” said Chris Christian, interim parks and rec director for the city of Church Hill. “I saw kids with smiles on their faces, jumping up and down, and happy to be there. … The community needs this sort of thing. It brings us all together.”
Players and coaches from the Volunteer boys’ and girls’ basketball programs, along with athletic director Jeremy Bailey and several Volunteer cheerleaders, were on hand to help with dribbling, passing and shooting skills competitions for rec league players in three age groups: 5-6 co-ed, 7-9 boys and girls, and 10-12 boys and girls.
The top three competitors in each event received a ribbon. Briley Peters was awarded a special Determination Award for her efforts in overcoming health obstacles as a small child to compete in the 7-9 age group as the only representative from her youth league team.
Concessions were available throughout the day to help raise funds for the Falcons’ state-bound boys’ basketball team. Volunteer makes its first state tournament appearance this week. However, a number of players and coaches took time out of preparations to help with the community event.
“I want to graciously thank Dr. Greg Sturgill (Volunteer’s principal) for allowing us to use the gymnasium. I would also like to thank our athletic director Jeremy Bailey and the coaches and basketball players for their assistance,” Christian said. “This event wouldn’t have been possible without their assistance and their willingness to work all day to help with these athletes.”