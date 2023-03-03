ROGERSVILLE — The 2023 Lady Chiefs’ softball team is looking to build on last year’s success. Cherokee finished the 2022 regular season as the runner-up in District 2-3A competition.
Coach Kevin Helton returns for his second season at the helm. He is assisted by Steve Dishner, pitching coach Emma Smiley, and Tori Voiles.
The Lady Chiefs will be led by four seniors this season.
Milligan signee and 2022 all-conference honoree Hannah Bates returns for her senior season behind the dish for the Lady Chiefs and will bat third in the lineup. Senior Chloe Bradley will anchor centerfield and bat sixth. Senior Leah Lamb will play first base and hit in the No. 5 or No. 7 hole. Senior Cierra Bloomer had a season-ending injury during winter workouts and will cheer on the Lady Chiefs from the sidelines this season.
The Lady Chiefs will have three pitchers toe up the rubber this season. Junior Kennedy Dishner, who earned all-conference honors as a sophomore, will get the most innings. Dishner will play first base when she’s not pitching and hit fourth in the Lady Chiefs’ lineup. Sophomore Nicole Bradley will see significant time on the bump and will hold down the shortstop position for the team. She’ll hit in the five or seven spot. Junior Kasie Bowman will also get some mound time after suffering a season-ending arm injury last year. Bowman will also see time at first base during the 2023 campaign.
Sophomore Campbell Owen will hold the second base position and hit in the nine hole this season. Junior Kaylee Cinnamon, a 2022 all-conference performer, will make the transition from second to third base and bat in the two hole for the Lady Chiefs.
Joining Bradley in the outfield will be a pair of juniors: leadoff hitter Racheal Young in left field and No. 8 hitter Jada Davis in right.
Other Lady Chiefs who will see playing time at the varsity level will be sophomores Hadley Ward, who can play infield and outfield, and Brayley Bowlin, who will see some time at the catcher position and may see playing time in the infield.
Newcomers to the Lady Chiefs softball team include seven freshmen: Keircee Manis, Maylan Bates, Aaliyah Ray, Lily Musselwhite, Alana Greer, Kaydence Hensley and McKenzie Smith.
The Lady Chiefs will play in the same Twin Lakes Conference as last season, which includes Cocke County, Grainger, Claiborne County and Greeneville. Nonconference opponents will be Tennessee High, Gate City, Knox Carter, Grace Christian, Jefferson County, Volunteer, North Greene, West Ridge and Elizabethton.
