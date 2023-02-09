Glow-in-the-dark kickball on tap in Kingsport
Kingsport Parks and Recreation will host a glow-in-the-dark kickball event on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Lynn View Community Center (257 Walker St., Kingsport). Families are encouraged to come out and enjoy a fun-filled evening of kickball excitement. The event is free, and no registration is required. Glow events are when participants wear neon or white clothes, the lights to a gym are turned off, and the black lights are turned on. Everyone then “glows” in the dark while running around and playing a game of kickball. “We’ve not hosted a kickball event in some time, so we felt it was a good idea to bring this popular event back,” said Travis Sensabaugh, the program administrator. To learn more, call 423-343-9723 or visit www.kingsportparksandrecreation.org.
Region 1 wrestling Saturday at Tennessee High
Tennessee High School will host the Region 1 Individual Wrestling Championships on Saturday, Feb. 11. All tickets are $10, cash or card at the gate. Fans may also purchase advance tickets online at: https://gofan.co/app/events/895370?schoolId=TN8201. Scales open at 8 a.m. Matches begin at 10:30 a.m. with the finals set for 2:30 p.m.
Falcon freshmen play Saturday at East
Volunteer, seeded No. 2, will face No. 3-seeded Tennessee High on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Sullivan East Middle School in the semifinals of the Upper Lakes Conference boys freshmen basketball tournament. The other boys semifinal features top-seeded Elizabethton against East, the No. 4 seed, at 11 a.m. at Sullivan East.The winners will advance to the 1 p.m. championship game at Sullivan East High School.
High school officials sought
The National Federation of State High School Associations is experiencing a shortage of high school officials in almost every sport. As veteran officials continue to retire, new officials have an opportunity to make a huge difference in the lives of young people and create income. Visit highschoolofficials.com to learn more.
Register now for glow volleyball
Kingsport Parks and Rec will host glow volleyball for players ages 14 and older on Friday, Feb. 17, at V.O. Dobbins, Sr. Complex. The cost is $5 per player. There will be a limited number of teams per division (B, 6:30-7:45 p.m.; BB, 8-9:15 p.m.; and A, 9:30-10:45 p.m.). Call 423-224-2489 to pre-register.
Volunteer baseball team hosting golf tournament
The Volunteer High School baseball team is hosting a golf tournament at Bays Mountain on Saturday, Feb. 18. To register a team, contact athletic director Jeremy Bailey or Chuck McLain at 423-357-3641. Player cost is $50; $10 for the SCAT game (optional). Hole sponsorships are also available at a cost of $50 per hole. Email jeremy.bailey@hck12.net or chuck.mclain@hck12.net to learn more.
Youth soccer registration underway in Rogersville
Registration for AYSO (American Youth Soccer Organization) Region 1336 – Rogersville is open from now through Feb. 28. Once teams are formed, parents will receive a call, text or email from their coach during the first week of March. Practices start the week of March 13. The cost is $65 for new players and $32.75 for returning players. Players will be provided a jersey, shorts and socks. Families are asked to provide shinguards, cleats and a ball. Age groups are: Playground, for players born in 2019; 6U boys and girls, for players born in 2017; 8U boys and girls, for players born in 2015-2016; 10U boys and girls, for players born in 2013-2014; and 12U boys and girls, for players born in 2011-2012. Register online at https://www.ayso1336.org.
