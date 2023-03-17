Matt PriceRogersville City SchoolSports you coach: Baseball
Hometown: Rogersville
Educational background: Graduate of Cherokee High School 2001. Graduate of Tusculum College, Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education 2005. Graduate of Union College, Master of Arts in Educational Leadership 2013.
Athletic background: I grew up playing all three sports as a kid, and I had a lot of really great local coaches that taught me the fundamentals, life lessons, knowing my role, and being a great teammate. Once in high school, I started playing golf which became my passion. I went on to play at Tusculum College my freshman and sophomore years of college. Baseball was always something I really loved as much as golf. I just really had a terrible time trying to swing both.
Three words that describe successful student-athletes: Character, Balance, and Dedication.
Your favorite sports memory (player or coach): As a player, I think one of my favorite memories was from flag football. I was on Kenny Pressley’s team and played center. We ran a center sneak and it was one of the only touchdowns I ever scored on offense. As a coach, there are way too many memories to name. I’ve had the privilege of coaching a lot of great kids and athletes during middle school and rec ball.
A coach who inspires/inspired you: As I have gotten older, I have read a lot of books about coaching the mental game, and strategy. My favorites have been from Mike Leach and Matt Deggs. I have been fortunate to attend a few clinics and learn from Mike Bianco, Tony Vitello, Jack Leggett and several other great Division 2 coaches from across the state.
Best advice you ever got as a student-athlete: If you have given everything you’ve got, there is nothing to be ashamed of.
Best thing about coaching: Seeing kids believe in what we are doing, executing, and being successful. The best moments are when a kid gets his chance and the rest of the team erupts in joy at that player’s success. There is not a better feeling as a coach than seeing former players, and they come up to you, still call you coach, and greet you with a hug. That’s the good stuff.
Worst/hardest thing about coaching: Losing.
Something you wish parents/fans would remember: Coaching is selfless. We don’t do it for us, we do it for the kids.
One thing you hope your players always remember: How much I loved them.
Things you like to do in your free time: Spending time with my beautiful wife and kids. I do love to fish for smallmouth bass, raise cattle, and grow a garden.
Coach’s Corner highlights middle and high school coaches in Hawkins County. It is designed to introduce readers and sports fans to the coaches outside the day-to-day coverage of their sports.
