The boys’ and girls’ basketball teams at Cherokee and Volunteer find themselves in eerily similar positions heading into the postseason.
All four teams finished the season fourth in their respective leagues. That means each team will have to win a play-in game to keep their seasons alive past Friday night.
District 1-AAA
The District 1-AAA basketball tournament gets underway Friday at Elizabethton High School. Both the Falcons and Lady Falcons will be in action that day.
The Falcons (18-10, 3-5), the No. 4 seed in the boys’ bracket, will face host Elizabethton (9-16, 1-7), the No. 5 seed, on Friday at 7:30 p.m. It will be the third meeting of the teams. Volunteer swept the regular season series.
A win on Friday would move the Falcons into Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. semifinal against top-seeded Tennessee High (25-6, 6-2). It would also secure a berth in the Class 3A East Regional the following week.
“I expect a raucous crowd, with Elizabethton hosting the district tournament. We’ll have to go in composed and get ready to execute the game plans,” said Volunteer coach Zac Crawford. “We are going to have to play our game, play with some composure and be the team that wants it more.”
Volunteer’s senior-laden starting lineup of Cason Christian, Joltin Harrison, Blake Head, Andrew Knittel and Bradin Minton, boasts three 1,000-point career scorers. The Falcons (18-10) are the defending regular season league champions. In postseason play a year ago, they lost to defending state champion Greeneville in the Class 3A East Regional finals before seeing their season end in the sectional 78-74 to Clinton.
“This bunch doesn’t want it to end. To reach our goals for the year, it just comes down to win and survive,” Crawford said.
In the boys’ bracket, Saturday’s other semifinal will feature No. 2 Unicoi County (22-7, 6-2) against No. 3 Sullivan East (14-14, 4-4) at 7:30 p.m.
The boys’ consolation and championship games will be played Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
On the girls’ side, the No. 4 seed Lady Falcons (9-19, 3-5) will face the No. 5 seed Sullivan East (10-20, 2-6) at 6 p.m. on Friday. The Lady Falcons swept the Lady Patriots during the regular season.
“I have told my kids from day one, they do not want to see Jenna Hare in the play-in game,” said Volunteer coach Caroline Laek, referring to East’s player of the year. “With that, we have to have consistency and make Hare beat us on her own. We have to limit the amount of help she gets from her teammates. It’s going to be a tough one, but if we show up and do us, we should give ourselves a chance.”
A win in Friday’s play-in game would move the Lady Falcons into Saturday’s 3 p.m. semifinal against the top-seeded and state-ranked Elizabethton Lady Cyclones (23-4, 8-0). More importantly, a win on Friday would secure a berth in the Class 3A East Regional the following week.
In the girls’ bracket, Saturday’s other semifinal will pit No. 2 Tennessee High (15-14, 4-4) against No. 3 Unicoi County (14-15, 3-5) at 6 p.m.
The girls’ consolation game and championship will be played Monday, Feb. 20, at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
District 2-AAA
The District 2-AAA basketball tournaments get underway Friday at Cherokee High School. Both the Chiefs and Lady Chiefs will be in action and must win Friday night in order to extend their seasons. Four teams advance from the district to the region.
The Chiefs (9-18, 2-6), the No. 4 seed, will host Claiborne County (6-17, 1-7), the No. 5 seed, on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Cherokee swept Claiborne County during the regular season, barely surviving 50-49 on Jan. 27 in Rogersville.
A win in Friday’s game would move the Chiefs into Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. semifinal against the defending state champion Greeneville Greene Devils (17-11, 8-0). It would also secure the Chiefs’ a berth in the Class 3A East Regional.
The other semifinal in the boys’ bracket pits No. 2 Cocke County (17-11, 5-3) against No. 3 Grainger (15-12, 4-4) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
The boys’ consolation game and championship will be played Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6 and 7:30 p.m. at Cherokee.
The Lady Chiefs (12-15, 2-6), the No. 4 seed, will face Claiborne County (8-15, 0-8), the No. 5 seed, on Friday at 6 p.m. Cherokee swept Claiborne County in the regular season.
A win in Friday’s play-in game would move the Lady Chiefs into Saturday’s 3 p.m. semifinal against top-seeded Greeneville (21-7, 8-0). It would also secure a berth in the Class 3A East Regional.
The other semifinal in the girls’ bracket will pit Cocke County (18-10, 6-2), the No. 2 seed, against Grainger (14-13, 4-4), the No. 3 seed, on Saturday at 6 p.m.
The girls’ consolation game and championship will be played Monday, Feb. 20, at 6 and 7:30 p.m. at Cherokee.
The Class 3A East Regional tournaments will be played Feb. 24 through March 2.
