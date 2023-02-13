SMYRNA — Englewood’s Lily Wright scored 11 points in the fourth quarter to help the Lady Rams come from behind and edge Rogersville City School 41-32 in the TMSAA Class A girls’ basketball state championship game Saturday afternoon at Stewarts Creek High School.
The championship capped a perfect 30-0 season for the Lady Rams.
Wright, an eighth-grade post player, finished with 25 points to lead all scorers. The Lady Rams hit 10 of 13 free throws in the game, including 5 of 7 down the stretch, and outscored Rogersville 15-5 in the final six minutes to capture their second state championship in the last four years.
“We played them really tight in the first half. Then, No. 3 (Wright) just took control, and we couldn’t stop her. She’s a really, really good ball player, and she deserves all the credit,” said RCS head coach Latosha Jackson.
RCS finished the season with a stellar 24-3 record. The Lady Warriors’ only losses were to Newport Grammar School twice (once in overtime) and to unbeaten Englewood (from McMinn County) in the state title game. RCS avenged the losses to Newport with a win in the Class A Section 1 championship to advance to the state tournament.
“We had several goals on our checklist, and there was only one we didn’t check. That was being undefeated. Newport beat us twice. One of those, we fought the whole entire game and were ahead the whole entire game and lost it in overtime,” Jackson said.
“This team is special. They’ll never forget this season. It’s a memory they’ll have for the rest of their lives,” she said.
RCS point guard Kenady Deal, who had 22 points in the semifinal game, led the Lady Warriors’ charge in Saturday’s title game as well. Englewood used a zone defense to try to cut off the driving lanes for Rogersville’s guards, but Deal and the Lady Warriors still managed to penetrate for key baskets.
“We have a really special point guard (in Deal) that has led us the entire season, and her shots just didn’t fall today,” said Jackson. “Yesterday, her shots fell. She still drove and penetrated today. The shots just didn’t fall. They hit the back of the rim, and they bounced right out.”
Rogersville had led 18-17 at halftime and 27-26 entering the final period. But the Lady Rams outscored the Lady Warriors 15-5 in the fourth quarter as Wright took control of the game. Melea Masingale converted a big three-point play with 4:24 to play to put Englewood ahead for good.
Deal, a sixth grader, finished with 15 points in the championship game to lead RCS.
“It was a fun season. We made school history. It’s been a fun time with the team. There have been lots of memories made, and it was really fun,” said Deal. “We all played hard. We worked out butts off all season, even in the losses and hard times. … Hopefully, we come back next year.”
The Lady Warriors’ starting lineup typically included two sixth graders, two seventh graders and one eighth grader. In Saturday’s title game, Addie Lawson added 10 points for RCS, while Rylee Sivert finished with 5 and Brooke Nelson 2 for the state runners-up. Chloe Pearson also started for the Lady Warriors.
Other members of the TMSAA Class A state runners-up are Kenzie Collins, Nicole Nelson, Harlan Hayes, Lilla Harrell and Shelby Helton. The team is coached by Jackson with assistants Kelsey Nichols and Mitzi Price.
Even in defeat, the Lady Warriors received a standing ovation from fans who made the 250-mile trip to Smyrna for the tournament.
“We have had unbelievable support. All of these people drove four hours to be here to watch middle school basketball,” Jackson said, motioning to the sea of fans decked out in red and black waiting for the team outside its locker room.
The Rogersville crowd easily matched or outnumbered its opponents from West and Middle Tennessee at both Friday’s semifinal game and Saturday’s championship. For those who couldn’t make the trip to Smyrna (just outside Nashville), the school also hosted community watch parties for both games.
