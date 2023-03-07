Four Northeast Tennessee girls’ basketball teams — two in Class 1A and two in Class 3A — punched their tickets to the TSSAA state tournament this week.
The Tennessee High School Basketball Championships for Division 1 are held at the Murphy Center on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.
At this point in the season, every game is a must-win. To qualify for the state tournament, basketball teams must finish in the top two in the region and win a substate or sectional game. A win in sectionals (round of 16) earns them a trip to Murfreesboro to compete in the state quarterfinals. The semifinals and championships games are also played there.
The girls’ tournament is March 7- 11.
The boys’ tournament is March 14-18.
General admission tickets are $12 per day if purchased in advance through GoFan, or $15 per day if purchased with cash at Gate E-4.
GIRLS BRACKET SET
The Class 3A teams will kick things off Tuesday, March 7. Greeneville drew Livingston Academy on Tuesday, March 7, at 10 a.m. (CST). Elizabethton (29-4) was scheduled to face Dyersburg on Tuesday, March 7, at 1:15 p.m. (CST).
Both Elizabethton and Greeneville are making their second straight state tournament appearance; both lost in the opening round a year ago. The Lady Cyclones are making their 11th overall appearance; the Lady Greene Devils are making their eighth.
The Class 1A teams begin play Wednesday, March 8, with Hampton facing Pickett County at 1:15 p.m. (CST) and North Greene taking on Van Buren County at 4:30 p.m. (CST).
North Greene is making its fourth straight appearance in Murfreesboro and its eighth overall. Hampton is making its first appearance since 2017 and eighth overall.
BOYS BRACKET
The boys’ bracket (unavailable at press time for the Midweek edition) will be set following the Monday, March 6, sectional round. The Class 3A quarterfinals are set for Tuesday, March 14. The semifinals are Thursday, March 16, and the championship is Saturday, March 18.
Local boys’ teams with a chance to qualify (pending the outcomes of Monday’s sectional round) are University School and Hampton in Class 1A, Volunteer and Unicoi County in 3A, and defending state champion Dobyns-Bennett in 4A.
If Volunteer wins its sectional on Monday, it’d mark the first time in school history the Falcons had reached the boys’ state tournament. It’d be just the third appearance by a boys’ team from Hawkins County and the fourth overall. The Lady Falcons qualified for the Class AAA tournament in 1985, losing to eventual champion Melrose in the opening round.
Bulls Gap competed in the 1967 state boys’ basketball tournament at the Stokely Center in Knoxville, losing to eventual champ Alcoa in the first round. Cherokee reached the Class AAA boys’ state tournament in 2012.
The Chiefs lost to Clarksville 53-47 in the opening round.
You can follow the progress of local teams online at https://tssaasports.com/basketball/.
