Five Northeast Tennessee boys’ teams will be in action when the 2023 BlueCross Basketball Championships kick off March 14 at the Murphy Center on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.
Every game is a must-win. Teams making the trip to Murfreesboro have reached the state quarterfinals or the elite eight. The semifinals and championships games are also played there.
The boys’ tournament runs March 14-18.
Falcons v Falcons
The first game of the boys’ state tournament will be a battle of Falcons on Tuesday, March 14, as Volunteer (24-11) faces off with Knox Fulton (29-5) at 11 a.m. in the Class 3A quarterfinals.
The history of the two teams couldn’t be more different.
It is the first-ever state tournament appearance for the Volunteer boys’ program. It comes after consecutive sectional appearances in 2022 and 2023. Prior to that, Volunteer’s only other sectional appearance was in 1996.
This group is the first boys’ team ever from Volunteer — and just the third in Hawkins County history — to make it to the state basketball tournament. Bulls Gap competed in the 1967 state tournament, losing to eventual champ Alcoa in the opening round. Cherokee competed in the 2012 Class AAA state tournament, losing to Clarksville 53-47 in the opening round.
The Falcons are coached by first-year head coach Zac Crawford. Assistant coaches are Jared Harrison, Clay Minton, Jeremy Sommers and Chuck McLain.
Fulton, by contrast, is making its 26th appearance in the state tournament and its second in a row. In 2022, the Fulton Falcons defeated Fayette-Ware in the quarterfinals before losing 51-50 to Jackson South Side in the semifinals.
Fulton has won three state championships (2008, 2009, 2016). Fulton was the state runner-up in 2018 and 2019.
Fulton is coached by Jody Wright. Assistant coaches are Jonathan Cox, Jerel Heyward, Jordan Shipley and Adrian Wannamaker.
Tuesday’s winner will advance to the final four. The Volunteer-Fulton winner will face the N. MLK (22-7)-White County (24-11) winner on Thursday, March 16, at 5:30 p.m.
Volunteer is joined in the Class 3A bracket by familiar foe and fellow Upper Lakes Conference competitor Unicoi County.
The Blue Devils (28-8), on the opposite side of the bracket from Volunteer, will face Haywood on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. The winner of that game would play the winner of Ridgeway-Chester County in the other Class 3A semifinal on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The Class 3A state championship game is Saturday, March 18, at noon.
Other local teams
Other Northeast Tennessee boys’ teams competing in Murfreesboro include University School and Hampton in Class 1A and defending state champion Dobyns-Bennett in Class 4A.
Dobyns-Bennett (23-10) will start its Class 4A title defense against Memphis East (25-9) on Wednesday, March 15, at 12:30 p.m. The Class 4A semifinals are Friday, March 16, at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The Class 4A championship is Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Also on Wednesday, Hampton (26-8) will face Humboldt (19-11) at 3:45 p.m. and University School (22-12) will face McKenzie (21-5) at 7 p.m. The Class 1A semifinals are Friday, March 17, with the championship game on Saturday at 5 p.m.
You can follow the progress of local teams online at https://tssaasports.com/basketball/.
