CHURCH HILL — The 14th annual Laurel Run Ascent, a scenic and challenging 11-mile trail race, is one month away. Applications are available now.
The Laurel Run Ascent will be held Saturday, April 15, at 8 a.m. at Laurel Run Park in Church Hill. The race is part of the Skelton Law Racing Series presented by Rogersville attorney Mark Skelton and is included in the State of Franklin Track Club King & Queen Competition, Long Distance Series, and Trail Series Competition.
Registration will begin at shelter No. 1 in Laurel Run Park at 7 a.m.
The challenging race will cover an 11-mile course on scenic trails beginning in Laurel Run Park next to the Holston River at an elevation of 1,147 feet and ascending to the fire tower atop Bays Mountain Park at an elevation of 2,405 feet before returning to Laurel Run Park.
The course includes Laurel Run Trail, Kiner Hollow Trail and Indian Pipes Trail, which are “definitely some of the most scenic trails in the region,” according to race director Mark Skelton.
“The trails are all single track. This race is a favorite of trail runners in the region,” Skelton said. “Runners rave about the beauty of these trails. The Laurel Run creek gorge is spectacular during this time of year, with the waterfalls and wildflowers.”
The race was selected by members of the State of Franklin Track Club to receive the 2013 and 2017 SFTC Race of the Year Award.
The race has also been selected as the 2023 RRCA Tennessee State Cross Country Championship. State championship awards will be presented to the top overall, top master, top grandmaster and top senior grandmaster, male and female. The Road Runners Club of America is the oldest and largest organization in the United States dedicated to distance running.
The male course record holder is Michael Smelser of Kingsport in a time of 1:13:34 set in 2008, and the female course record holder is Breanna Roy of Jonesborough in a time of 1:27:06 set in 2018. Skelton said “runners must be prepared for this race. This is a very strenuous race with creek crossings, and there is a course time limit of 2 hours and 45 minutes.”
A post-race celebration with awards and prizes will be held at Laurel Run Park. Lunch will be served by Texas Roadhouse of Kingsport. Male and female awards will be presented for the top overall, top masters (40+), top grandmasters (50+), top senior grandmasters (60+), and the top three in five-year age group categories. All participants will receive a commemorative shirt.
The gold sponsors for the 2023 Laurel Run Ascent include Rural Health Services Consortium Inc., Law Office of Mark A. Skelton in Rogersville, R. Douglas Strickland M.D. of Gastroenterology Associates in Kingsport, and Texas Roadhouse of Kingsport.
Other upcoming events in the 2023 Skelton Law Racing Series include the Wolf Run 7-mile trail race on July 18, the 15-mile Bays Mountain Trail Race on Sept. 9, and the Surgoinsville Half Marathon road race on Oct. 14.
Since 1999, Skelton Law Racing has presented a series of premier trail and road running events. It is and has always been a 100% volunteer organization and has enjoyed participants from over 30 states. Interested sponsors, volunteers and runners for the series may contact Skelton, an RRCA certified race director, at 423-272-4812 or email markskelton@markskelton.com.
Race applications may be obtained at the Skelton Law Office in Rogersville or online at www.RunTriCities.org.
