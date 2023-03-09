CHURCH HILL — The Church Hill Parks and Recreation Department will host its basketball jamboree on Saturday, March 11, at Volunteer High School.
The event starts at 11 a.m. and will feature a variety of events by age group for youth league basketball players. Admission is free for spectators.
Those who attend will have an opportunity to meet members of the state-bound Volunteer High School boys’ basketball team, as well as coaches, cheerleaders and administrators.
The basketball team will have concessions available to raise money for its trip to the state tournament in Murfreesboro. Volunteer will make its first state tournament appearance next week. The Falcons will face Fulton in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 14. Donations will be accepted during the jamboree and at the school office to help offset the cost of the trip. Checks can be made payable to Volunteer High School.
In addition to the jamboree, the school will also host a spaghetti dinner in the school cafeteria starting at 5:30 p.m. to benefit the VHS Band.
Monday sendoff planned for VHS basketball team
Fans and community members are invited to line up in the back parking lot behind the football scoreboard and along Volunteer Street in front of the school on Monday, March 13, at 10 a.m. to send the boys’ basketball team off to its first state tournament appearance. Signs, horns and cheers to show support for the Falcons are encouraged. The town of Rogersville is also inviting fans to line Main Street around 10:15 or 10:30 a.m. to cheer on the team as it passes through en route to Murfreesboro. The TSSAA Class 3A tournament will be played March 14-18 at the Murphy Center on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University.
‘Glow’ basketball event returns to Kingsport with NBA 2K contest
The Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back its “glow” basketball competition, while expanding the event to include an NBA 2K video game tournament. The event will take place March 11 at the V.O. Dobbins, Sr. Complex (301 Louis St.).
Glow basketball will begin at 7:30 p.m. The free event is open to kids and teenagers ages 5 to 15. The NBA 2K contest will run from 6-9 p.m. and be played on an XBOX system. The entry fee is $2 per player; anyone age 18 and under can enter.
Glow events are when participants wear neon or white clothes, the lights to a gym are turned off and the black lights are turned on. Everyone then “glows” in the dark while running around and playing a game of basketball.
The “glow” basketball event will be a hot shot shooting event where participants will have 60 seconds to score as many points as possible by shooting from different spots on the court: one point for a layup, two points from the free throw line; and 10 points from the 3-point line.
The winner of the basketball event earns bragging rights over the other competitors, while the winner of the NBA 2K contest will receive a “surprise.”
“We’re in the middle of the NBA season and March Madness is about to begin, so what better time to bring back ‘glow’ basketball,” said Kingsport Parks and Recreation Administrator Travis Sensabaugh. “And we’re hoping to get a better turnout by adding NBA 2K to the mix.”
For more information, call 423-343-9723 or visit www.kingsportparksandrecreation.org.
