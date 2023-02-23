ELIZABETHTON — Volunteer went into the locker room at halftime of the District 1-3A tournament championship game trailing by 13 points to a team that had already beaten them twice this season.
They came back with a vengeance.
The Falcons, down by as many as 14 in the third quarter, stormed back in the second half to stun Unicoi County 64-55 to claim the District 1-3A championship Tuesday night at Elizabethton High School’s John Treadway Gymnasium. It is Volunteer’s first district title in 22 years.
“At halftime, it was definitely a make-or-break moment. We knew it was either put up or shut up,” said Volunteer senior Andrew Knittel.
“We knew we had to come out and play hard. We knew we could because we’ve battled back before. This team is strong, and we’ve been together a long time. It’s really just trusting your teammates, going out there and not giving up. You just have to stay disciplined and claw back, and that’s what we did.”
The Falcons went into the tournament the No. 4 seed. They beat No. 5 seed Elizabethton in the play-in game and knocked off No. 1 seed Tennessee High in the semifinals before beating No. 2 seed Unicoi County in the title game. They come out as District 1-3A’s No. 1 seed.
Volunteer (21-10) will host county rival Cherokee (11-20), the No. 4 seed from District 2-3A, on Saturday in the regional quarterfinals. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m
“There is no easy path at this point. We’re going to enjoy this one tonight and get refocused and be ready to go after it again,” said Volunteer coach Zac Crawford. “We’ve prepared all season for this. Everything we’ve done was to bring us to this point.”
Senior leadership
All season, Volunteer has relied heavily on its five seniors. On Tuesday, when nothing seemed to be falling for his teammates in the early going, Bradin Minton led the charge. He scored 11 of the Falcons’ 18 points in the first half.
Minton finished with 27 points, including five 3-pointers, in the game. He pulled down eight rebounds, dished out four assists and had two blocked shots. He was also 3 of 4 from the line in the final 1:06 of the game to help seal the victory.
The senior point guard was named the tournament’s most valuable player. He was joined on the all-tournament team by Knittel, Cason Christian and Joltin Harrison.
“It feels great. I came into the tournament expecting to just play my role. I came out and started hitting some shots, and I decided ‘I’m just going to keep shooting it,’” Minton said as the Falcons celebrated the victory.
Crawford said Minton did exactly what his team needed him to do.
“He’s been working very hard the last couple of days. He knew (Unicoi’s Lucas) Slagle would be in drop coverage and he would have the shots, and it’d be his job to knock it down,” Crawford said. “That was part of the plan.”
Knittel also came up big down the stretch for the Falcons, scoring 13 of his 15 points in the second half. He had four assists and three steals — including a key one late in the game. He gave the Falcons their first lead with 4:16 to play when he backed the defense into the paint, scored and converted the “and-one” to make it 54-53. Unicoi answered with a Slagle putback, before Minton hit a short jumper to put the Falcons back in front.
The Falcons’ defense got the stop it needed on the next possession, and Minton found Knittel breaking to the basket to put Volunteer out in front for good 58-55 with just over two minutes to play. Unicoi had fouls to give, but it wasn’t enough to derail Volunteer’s momentum.
“Basketball is a game of runs. We know that. I felt like we took their best run, and it was time for us to make ours. We came out to start the half, and we made our big run. That brought the momentum. Once we had the momentum, [our guys] knew they could do it,” Crawford said.
The Falcons’ Minton, Christian and Tucker McLain combined to hit 6 of 8 from the line in the final minute to seal the victory and set up the regional quarterfinal showdown with Cherokee.
“That’s great to play a rival at tournament time. It’s going to be an exciting game,” Knittel said.
Saturday’s game will be the first home regional at Volunteer since 1990.
