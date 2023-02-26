Jarrod Bowen named general manager of Kingsport Axmen
KINGSPORT — Boyd Sports, LLC announced that Jarrod Bowen will serve as general manager of the Kingsport Axmen. Bowen spent last season with the Axmen as assistant general manager and an account executive. A Kingsport native and Gate City High School graduate, Bowen attended East Tennessee State University where he graduated in August 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in Sport and Recreation Management. “I am very excited to announce Jarrod as our new general manager of the Axmen,” said Jeremy Boler, Boyd Sports vice president. “Jarrod has been with us since day one of the Kingsport Axmen. He is a Kingsport native, and he has an incredible bond with the community. This team is very personal to him. We are looking forward to him leading the franchise for many years to come.” The Axmen will host the Elizabethton River Riders on June 7 in the team’s home opener at Hunter Wright Stadium. Learn more at axmenbaseball.com or call 423-224-2626.
Volunteer Orange and Blue World Series starts Feb. 28
CHURCH HILL — The Volunteer baseball team’s Orange and Blue World Series will be played Feb. 28, March 1 and March 3 starting at 4:15 p.m. each day. The Falcons will also host a home scrimmage against University High on March 2 at 4:45 p.m. The gate charge will be $2 with concessions available.
Cherokee’s Red vs Black baseball game moved to March 4
ROGERSVILLE — The Cherokee baseball team’s annual Red vs Black baseball game, originally scheduled for Feb. 25, has been moved to March 4 due to team members still involved in regional play with the Cherokee basketball team. The team’s first scrimmage is slated for March 3 at Union County. The Red vs Black game will be played March 4 with first pitch at 6 p.m.
Youth baseball, softball signups underway in Rogersville
ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville Parks and Recreation is currently accepting registration for its youth baseball and softball leagues. The deadline to register is March 10. Interested families can register online at Rogersville.recdesk.com/Community/Program. Leagues offered include T-ball (ages 5-6), coach pitch baseball (ages 7-8), coach pitch softball (ages 7-9), rookie baseball (ages 9-10), machine-pitch softball (ages 10-12), junior baseball (ages 11-13) and intermediate softball (ages 13-15). To learn more, call 423-272-2545 or email MattS@RogersvilleTN.gov.
VHS golf tournament moved to March 18
CHURCH HILL — The Volunteer High School baseball team’s fundraising golf tournament, originally scheduled for Feb. 18, has been rescheduled until March 18 at Bays Mountain Golf Course. The team is still looking for hole sponsors and participating teams. The cost is $50 per player. Hole sponsorships are also $50 each. Contact baseball coach Josh Peterson or Chuck McLain at Volunteer to learn more.
