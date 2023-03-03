ROGERSVILLE — There’s a lot of excitement brewing around the Cherokee baseball program this year.
The Chiefs return five starters, including the Twin Lakes Conference hitter of the year and All-State outfielder Brady Leroy, from a team that scored 264 runs and blasted 31 homers last season.
“We’re excited,” said second-year head coach Drew Patterson. “We’ve established some hype. Now, we’ve got to maintain it and keep up the standard we’ve set for ourselves.”
While the official start of springs sports in Tennessee is just over a week away, fans can see all the Chiefs in action during the annual Red vs. Black game at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at The Reservation.
Other home scrimmages, weather permitting, are set for March 6 against West Ridge and March 9 against West Greene. Both games start at 5:30 p.m. Admission to home scrimmages is $2 per person.
It’ll come as no surprise to opponents that hitting is expected to once again be the team’s forte.
The 264 runs and 31 home runs were both school records, and the Chiefs’ postseason honors included awards for hitter, pitcher and coach of the year in the Twin Lakes Conference. Four players made first-team all-conference; two more earned honorable mention — and half of them are back to lead a talented group of youngsters rising through the ranks.
“We’re definitely an offensive team. We show up thinking, as long as we can score and as long as we can outhit you, we’re going to beat you,” Patterson said. “We’ve got to make the defensive plays and be able to pitch, but if we can outhit you, we’re going to beat you. So, we put a lot of emphasis on hitting.”
The Chiefs finished the 2022 campaign with a 19-12 overall record. They were 8-4 in the Twin Lakes Conference and finished third.
“Our conference is so competitive in baseball,” Patterson said. “To be successful in this conference, you have to go through Greeneville and Grainger. Both of them have kids that are going Division 1.”
Of course, teams also have to come play at Cherokee where the Chiefs went 10-2 a year ago. To determine seeding for their District 2-3A tournament, teams in the Twin Lakes Conference play a three-game series during the regular season — a home and away series on back-to-back days and a third meeting in the final two weeks of the season.
“One of our goals this year is 20 wins. We were one short of that last year. But our biggest goal is to advance farther in the tournament than we did last year. We have to be able to win in the tournament,” said Patterson, whose Chiefs were knocked out in the district tournament.
“It almost feels like we did everything we could possibly do until we got to the tournament. We’ve got to get over that hump this year,” he said.
The Chiefs will try to build off last year’s success, which included wins over Greeneville, Daniel Boone, Virginia High and Morristown East.
“When I came here as head coach, I wanted to bring a different type of energy and we’ve done that. The boys have really taken my energy and rolled with it,” Patterson said. “We show up at the ballpark every day with the intent to do damage.”
The Chiefs return five starters and seven who saw considerable playing time last year. That group is led by Leroy, who was first-team all-conference, all-tournament, all-region and all-state. “Every award the kid could win last year, he won. He’s an animal, and he’s back,” Patterson said.
Also returning are starting infielders Aidan Webb and Will Price, both seniors. Webb was first-team, all-conference as a junior. Price may miss a few games early in the season. He’s still nursing an ankle injury sustained during basketball season. Catcher Cole Putnal, a junior, also returns, along with junior pitchers Keaton Lawson and Jacob Brooks.
Then there’s the highly competitive sophomore class which includes California transfer Mason Emery, Gavin Housewright, Gage Adkins, Manning Brooks, Parker Travis and Clay Wagoner. Three freshmen — Jake Elliott, Landon Jeffers and Garrett Lawson — are also expected to contribute and could make an impact sooner rather than later.
“That’s what makes this such an exciting time. We’ve very good right now, but I’ve got three freshmen and six sophomores who are very, very good. I really truly believe if we continue to put in the hard work and keep up the dedication and commitment we’ve got, we’re going to continue to be good for the next several years,” Patterson said.
Other role players for the Chiefs include veterans Ryan Vigil and Bryce Elliott. Patterson is also hopeful that Tyler Lawson will make it back from an ACL injury to provide some quality work down the stretch.
“We have an abundance of young players. But we also have some very skilled veteran players, which is exciting for us,” Patterson said.
Adding to the excitement for the program are some upgrades to the baseball facilities, which took place during the off season through a collaborative effort by the booster club, players, coaches and the administration.
“Our boys have earned it. They’ve earned the right to be proud of where they play,” Patterson said.
“When your boys want to come work versus making them come work, it makes a big difference.”
The Chiefs open the regular season on March 14 with a nonconference home game against Elizabethton. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
