CHURCH HILL — The Volunteer High School softball team had a good year in 2022, but the veteran coaching staff is expecting even more from the Lady Falcons when the 2023 campaign kicks off later this month.
The official start of the spring sports season in Tennessee is still a little more than a week away. The Lady Falcons will jump right into the fire, opening the regular season with an Upper Lakes Conference game at Sullivan East on March 15. Their first home game is scheduled for March 21 against Unicoi County.
The Lady Falcons’ softball team is coached by Jackie Strickler. His assistants are Samantha Allen, Mike Marshall, Shannon Mowell and Allyson Steadman. Volunteer competes in the Upper Lakes Conference, which includes Elizabethton, Sullivan East, Tennessee High and Unicoi County. The teams play a home and away series (two games) to determine the regular season finish and seeding for the double-elimination district tournament.
“We were successful. We had a good year, but we expect even more this year,” Strickler said. “We don’t want to look in the past. We’re looking forward. We’ve got the majority of the group back and some young kids coming in — first-year players and transfers — that I think will really help us.”
A brief glimpse into the past reveals that Volunteer will need to find a way to replace its sparkplug, Audrey Evans. For that, the Lady Falcons will rely on a quartet of players who earned all-conference honors last year.
Kendra Huff is back for her senior campaign at shortstop, along with juniors Abby Fisher (second base) and Veda Barton (first base), and sophomore Addyson Fisher (pitcher).
“They’re going to fight to the end. This group goes out and practices so hard, it’s just unbelievable. The way they handle themselves, they’re just a great group of girls all the way around,” Strickler said.
Addyson Fisher, who had an outstanding freshman campaign, will handle the majority of the pitching duties.
“We’ll still have Addyson Fisher, who was all-conference, on the mound. She’ll be hitting quite a bit too. She’s really improved on her hitting since last year, and she’s throwing the ball real well right now,” Strickler said.
Also pitching for the Lady Falcons will be junior Elise Bous, freshman Hadley Spears, junior Katelynn Trent and freshman Rylee Smith. Senior Emily Wyatt will miss her senior season with a torn labrum.
“We can’t look back at what we would do or what we would be with this person or that one. It’s next girl up. That’s the way we look at it,” Strickler said.
One of those people who’s had to step up into a new role is sophomore Bryleigh Salyer, who’ll trade her third baseman’s glove for a catcher’s mitt this spring. “She stepped up and looks like she was born back there. She’s just done an exceptional job and has great hands,” Strickler said.
Sophomore Jenna Thomas will step in at third base. Senior Alexis Dixon and sophomore Courtney Bellamy will be expected to wear multiple hats in a utility role for the Lady Falcons.
Evans’ graduation left an opening in centerfield. To fill it, Strickler will turn to sophomore Zetta Smith.
“We had to make a move and shift Zetta Smith from right field to centerfield. She’s working really hard out there, and she’s another one who’s going to hit the ball well,” Strickler said.
Smith will be flanked in the outfield by junior Haley Russell in left and freshman Jayden Ford in right field. “Haley has really improved. She gotten a lot stronger,” Strickler said, “and Jayden’s a gamer. We’re looking forward to seeing what she can do.”
Avery Weston is also expected to see time in the outfield.
“We’ve got several who are going to be in there fighting. I feel like we’re going to be very competitive. We’ll try to get the younger kids in some, to try to get them some work,” Strickler said. “The conference is going to be strong from top to bottom — and I think we’ll be right in the middle of it. This group doesn’t back down. We won’t shy away from anyone.”
