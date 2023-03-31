BULLS GAP — The second running of the Kyle Larson Presents FloRacing Late Model Challenge is set for Thursday, April 6, at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap.
Kyle Larson and Kyle Bush, both NASCAR Cup Series champions, will take on a star-studded field of expected Super Late Model racers in a $20,000-to-win program.
The action-packed Late Model event kicks off a weekend full of dirt racing at nearby Bristol Motor Speedway.
Advanced tickets for Thursday’s Kyle Larson Presents FloRacing Late Model Challenge can be purchased online at https://tickets.flosports.tv/events/latemodelchallenge.
The event debuted at the East Tennessee track in front of a massive crowd in 2022. Home state driver Mike Marlar topped a star-studded field at the 4/10-mile oval.
Joining the night’s action will be the $1,000-to-win Sportsman Crate division.
The Super Late Model program will include a full slate of hot laps, qualifying, heat race and consolation race action, capped by a 50-lap finale around the East Tennessee high banks.
The pit gate opens at noon with the grandstand gate opening at 3 p.m. The mandatory driver’s meeting is at 6 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing action to follow.
General grandstand admission is $30 for anyone ages 11 and older, $10 for ages ages 5-10, and free for ages 4 and under. Pit admission and tier parking is $40 for ages 11 and older, $20 for ages 5-10, and free for ages 4 and under.
For those unable to attend, the event will be broadcast live at FloRacing.com.
Volunteer Speedway is located at 14095 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy. in Bulls Gap. To learn more, visit www.Volunteer Speedway.com.
