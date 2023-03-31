Mike Marlar

Mike Marlar of Winfield, Tenn., took home the $20,000 prize after capturing the checkered flag in the FloRacing Late Model Challenge on April 14, 2022, at Volunteer Speedway.

 Photos courtesy of Volunteer Speedway

BULLS GAP — The second running of the Kyle Larson Presents FloRacing Late Model Challenge is set for Thursday, April 6, at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap.

