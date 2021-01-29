JOHNSON CITY – Cherokee’s Carter Metz had another big night, but the Chiefs were no match for the state’s eighth-ranked team, Science Hill, which rolled to an 82-44 victory over Cherokee Tuesday night at the ‘Topper Nation Gym.
Metz shot 12 of 22 from the field, including seven of 11 from three-point range, for a 31-point night to lead all scorers.
Unfortunately for the Chiefs (2-11, 1-8), Cherokee only got 13 points from the rest of the team.
Science Hill jumped out to a 24-13 lead and extended it to 39-23 by halftime.
The Hilltoppers doubled up the Chiefs in the third, 20-10, to increase its lead to 59-33 heading into the fourth.
Amare Redd scored 25 points and pulled 16 rebounds for the Hilltoppers (8-0, 21-2).
Keynan Cutlip scored 18 points for the ‘Toppers while Dalvin Mathes added 15 points and five rebounds.
In the varsity girls’ game, Science Hill defeated Cherokee, 57-40.
The victory over the Lady Chiefs (4-5, 7-8) was the seventh in a row for the Lady ‘Toppers (9-0, 14-9).
Kat Patton led Science Hill with 14 points. Nae Marion added 12 points and Collee Coughlin had 11 points.
Cherokee got a game-high 17 points from Destiny Jarnigan, while fellow senior teammate Lydia Alvis scored 14.