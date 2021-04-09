CHURCH HILL – Science Hill’s Bree Presnell threw perfect game as the Lady Hilltoppers defeated Volunteer, 9-0, Tuesday at Volunteer.
Presnell surrendered no runs, no hits and no walks over seven innings, striking out 14 and the Lady ‘Toppers defense played flawless defense for the perfect game.
Emily Wyatt, who came within one strike of throwing a perfect game herself on March 23, took the loss for Volunteer. Wyatt lasted seven innings, allowing 16 hits and nine runs while striking out eight and walking none.
Science Hill opened up scoring in the first inning, when Jannon Glaspie singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.
Abigail Taylor, Jayden Salts, Brynne Goines, Maddi Holstein, Glaspie, and Beth Pridemore each racked up multiple hits for Science Hill. Goines, Salts, and Taylor each collected three hits to lead the Lady Hilltoppers.
Presnell induced a fly out from Kendra Huff to end the game.