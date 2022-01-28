CHURCH HILL – Volunteer held Cherokee to two points over the first three quarters en route to a 38-7 girls junior varsity victory Jan. 21 at Volunteer.
The Lady Falcons led 7-2 after one period as Emmerson Head scored five, first-quarter points.
Volunteer extended it to 17-2 at halftime as Jacie Begley scored seven, including six on two three-pointers.
The Lady Falcons blew it open in the third, oustcoring Cherokee, 19-0, to take a 36-2 lead into the fourth.
Bella Markham’s three-pointer at the 5:04 mark of the fourth ended the Lady Chiefs’ drought, cutting the lead to 36-5.
Eight different players scored for Volunteer, led by Begley with 12 and Head with 11.