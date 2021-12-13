BRISTOL – Volunteer split its pair of games this weekend in the Tennessee-Virginia Shootout at Viking Hall.
The Falcons led Gate City, 54-49, late in the fourth quarter in their opener Friday. But over the final two minutes of the game, the Blue Devils (2-1) outscored the Falcons 8-2 to grab the 57-56 victory.
After falling behind, 55-54, Volunteer (7-3) took a one-point lead with 34 seconds left on a basket by Andrew Knittel.
However, the Falcons were whistled for a foul, sending the Blue Devils’ Eli McMurray to the free-throw line for two shots. McMurray hit both to put Gate City up, 57-56, with five seconds left.
The Falcons got off a shot at the buzzer, but it didn’t connect.
McMurray had 14 points to lead Gate City. Teammates Chris Woodall and Gunner Garrett added 11 apiece.
Knittel led Volunteer with 16. Heath Miller added 14, while Joltin Harrison had 10.
Volunteer 64, Wise County Central 44
The Falcons (8-3) got back in the win column Saturday with a 64-44 win over Wise County Central.
Leading 19-18 in the second quarter, the Falcons went on a 10-0 run to increase their lead to 29-18 heading into the break.
Joltin Harrison scored 13 points to lead a balanced Falcons attack. Bradin Minton added 12 and Heath Miller scored 11.
Central (1-2) got a game-high 14 points from Ethan Collins.