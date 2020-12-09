CHURCH HILL – The Church Hill Panthers used a relentless, full-court press to force turnovers and set up layups in a 53-28 victory over Rogersville Middle School Monday night at CHMS.
The Panthers used the pressure to close the first quarter on a 14-0 run to take a 16-2 lead into the second period. Five different Panthers scored in the quarter, led by Owen Miller’s six.
The Panthers didn’t let up in the second quarter, outscoring the Warriors 10-0 in the first 3:17 of the period, extending their run to 24-0 in building a 26-2 lead.
The Warriors finally snapped their 7:45 scoreless streak when Sammy Augusta sank two free throws. Zion Dujon answered with a three on the Panthers’ next possession to increase the CHMS lead to 29-4.
The Warriors closed the first half with a 6-2 run to pull within 31-10.
RMS duplicated the run to start the third quarter as Levi Charles scored three baskets for the Warriors, who closed to within 33-16. The Warriors continued their run to 17-6 as Braxton Markham hit a three and Charles converted a put-back, pulling RMS to within 35-21.
But the Panthers closed the quarter with a 13-1 spurt, kicked off with a Cole Johnson three and capped with a Peyton Castle drive for a 48-22 lead heading into the fourth.
Castle led a balanced Church Hill attack with 12 points. Cameron Cox added 10, while Miller scored eight and Johnson seven. Charles led Rogersville with 12, all in the second half.
Junior Varsity
Earlier, Church Hill’s junior varsity boys team improved to 8-1 with a 37-19 victory over the Warriors.