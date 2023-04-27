Chiefs baseball team

The Cherokee High School baseball team picked up win No. 20 on Tuesday, April 25, to surpass the school record for wins in a single season.

 Chiefs Baseball

ROGERSVILLE — Keaton Lawson threw a complete game shutout and Brady LeRoy hit a three-run home run to lead Cherokee to a 6-0 Twin Lakes Conference win over Grainger Tuesday night.

