ROGERSVILLE — Keaton Lawson threw a complete game shutout and Brady LeRoy hit a three-run home run to lead Cherokee to a 6-0 Twin Lakes Conference win over Grainger Tuesday night.
With the victory, the 2023 Chiefs (now 20-8) broke the school record set by last year’s team for wins in a single season. Cherokee also found its way back into the Tennessee Baseball Report’s top 10, at No. 9 in the latest Class 3A rankings.
LeRoy gave Lawson a 3-0 lead when he homered on the first pitch of his at-bat in the second inning with Will Price and Gage Adkins aboard. Price led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a one-out single by Adkins before LeRoy laced a line drive over the right field fence.
The Chiefs added one run in the third. Aidan Webb drew a one-out walk, stole second and advanced to third on a Cole Putnal single, then scored on a sacrifice fly by Price.
It’d stand at 4-0 until the fifth. Jake Elliott led off with a single. Webb walked. The pair executed a double steal, and Elliott scored on a passed ball that left Webb at third. Parker Travis hit into a fielder’s choice to plate Webb and the Chiefs led 6-0.
Lawson struck out the side in the sixth and worked a scoreless seventh that included Grainger’s Jaxon Maxey thrown out at second by LeRoy from center field as he tried to stretch a single into a double. Lawson allowed just four hits in seven innings and struck out seven in the game.
Cadon Cameron took the loss for Grainger. He gave up four runs on four hits in three innings before giving way to his relief.
LeRoy, Jake Elliott, Will Price, Gage Adkins and Cole Putnal each had one hit for Cherokee.
Maxey went 2 for 3 to lead Grainger.
Monday’s miscues
Claiborne County took advantage of Cherokee miscues to steal a 12-5 conference win from the Chiefs on Monday night.
The Bulldogs broke open a tied game (4-4) with four runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings. Claiborne had nine hits on the night and took advantage of seven Cherokee errors.
The Chiefs had seven hits, three by Jake Elliott, two by Cole Putnal and one each by Will Price and Landon Jeffers. Putnal had a solo home run in the seventh and Elliott doubled for the Chiefs’ only extra base hits of the night.
Tyler Myatt picked up the win for Claiborne. He threw 6 2/3 innings, allowed seven hits and five runs while striking out four. Ty Pryse recorded the last out to earn the save for Claiborne.
Moving forward
The Chiefs travel to Cumberland Gap Thursday before heading up the road to Church Hill for a Friday night contest with Volunteer at 7 p.m. and to Kingsport on Saturday to face the Tribe at 11 a.m.
